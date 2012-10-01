North Oregon Coast February Preview: Events in Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria

Published 01/10/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Looking forward to those sometimes balmy days of winter – that’s right, balmy – as February along the Oregon coast can get extraordinarily sunny and springlike. It’s not simply the month of romance for Cannon Beach and Seaside, it’s where music, theater, food and lectures make for exceptional late winter beach wandering.

Spring 2012. Who Put the Cannon in Cannon Beach? A new exhibit tells the story of the U.S.S. Shark, the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for, and updates visitors regarding the status of the cannons discovered in 2008. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

February 2. Miss Clatsop County Pageant. 62nd Annual Miss Clatsop County, Miss North Coast, and Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585.

www.missclatsopcounty.org.

February 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26. Live theater: “The Gin Game.” Coaster Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize winning story of two lonely, quirky senior citizens who exchange opinions of society, families and the indignities of growing old. A delightful blend of poignancy and wildly comic turns, offers many surprises and leaves us with many questions about the hand we are dealt. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. 3 p.m. Sundays. Special “Talkback Thursday” show at 7:30 p.m. February 16. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

February 4. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

February 12. A Sweet Affaire. Wine tastings from a number of local wineries, heavy appetizers, a silent auction, wine roulette and fine chocolates to satisfy any sweet tooth. This annual event raises funds used for scholarships and Rotary Club projects within the Seaside community. 2-4:30 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311. www.sunsetempire.com.

February 15. Shifting Sands: A Landscape Evolves. North Coast geologist Tom Horning has been collecting historical aerial photographs of the Necanicum Estuary and the Clatsop Plains dating back to the 1930s, studying both natural and man-made changes to the landscape over many decades. Come and gain a whole new perspective on this familiar region. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. www.nclctrust.org.

February 24-26. Seaside Jazz Festival. Multi-venue jazz festival stars Titan Hot Seven, Ivory & Gold, Wally's Warehouse Waifs, Blue Street, Uptown Lowdown, Black Swan, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, High Sierra, Bob Draga, and more. A free shuttle bus will run to sites and some hotels during jazz hours. Seaside, Oregon. 1-866-345-6257. www.jazzseaside.com.

February 25. Mayor’s Cup Seaside Collegiate Rugby Classic. Willamette University vs. Oregon State University. Community social follows the match with players from both teams. 1 p.m. Broadway field and the American Legion Post 99. Seaside, Oregon. www.pnrfu.com/mayors-cup.

February 25. Live music: Lauren Sheehan. Part of the Acoustic Folk Music Series. Lauren Sheehan is a well known Pacific Northwest vocal performer, famous for her shape shifting ability to cover anything from Memphis blues to old country and folk with an authentic flair. $7 adults, $2 children. 6:30 p.m. John William’s Classroom at the Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

ASTORIA

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Sunday. Live music at Fort George Brewery. 8 p.m. 1483 Duane St.

Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

February 10-12. Live theater: “A Company of Wayward Saints.” The Liberty Theatre Players present a comedy in two acts, by George Herman. Friday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922. www.liberty-theatre.org.

February 10-20. Quilt Run 101: Oregon Coast Shop Hop. Join in on the fun of visiting the quilt shops on Hwy 101 from Astoria to Brookings. If you have questions please call Jane’s Fabric Patch at 503-842-9392. Astoria, Oregon, to Brookings, Oregon.

February 11, 18, 25. Winemaker’s Dinner. Dine in the Cellar Room and enjoy a five course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the premium wines. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES