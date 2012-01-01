A Cannon Beach and Seaside Christmas - Oregon Coast in December

Published 11/14/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – That cold chill of winter gets easily warmed over by the glow of the holidays on the north Oregon coast, and the cozy towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach are no exception. There's plenty to indulge in, including whales, wreaths, Christmas trees, art and tons of music (above: Arcadia Beach, near Cannon Beach).

November 18-December 30. Live theater: “Annie Get Your Gun.” Irving Berlin’s classic musical is an American treasure presented for the first time on the Coaster stage. Coaster Theatre. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

November 26. Wreathmaking. Chamber of Commerce. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 3. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

December 3. Lamplighting. The holiday season begins in downtown Cannon Beach with the annual lamplighting event. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 3. Library Holiday Tea. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 9. Holiday Appreciation Party. Celebrating members, volunteers, and sponsors of the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum. Enjoy a glass of wine or warm cider, and hor d’oeuvres by the fire. 6:30 p.m. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

December 10. Festival of Trees. Public viewing of trees from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and an evening gala benefitting Providence Seaside Hospital Foundation. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-7600.

December 18. Winter Solstice Celebration. Musicians Hanz Araki and Kathryn Claire join with the Northwest’s most acclaimed Celtic musicians, Cary Novotny, Joe Trump, Annalee Foster and Mattthew Hayward-MacDonald to present traditional songs and tunes from Ireland, Scotland and England. Celebrate the darkest night of the year with the “light of music, storytelling and wonder.” 7:30 p.m. $14 for adults, $8 for students. Coaster Theatre. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.thecelticconspiracy.com.

December 26 - January 1, 2012. Whale Watch Week on Oregon Coast. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Volunteers help you find migrating whales. In this area you'll find them at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Ilwaco, Washington, Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach, and Neahkahnie Overlooks above Manzanita. 541-765-3407.

