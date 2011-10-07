Oregon Coast Late Summer: August Preview for Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 07/10/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – The last days of summer vacation still mean wave after wave of fun on the north Oregon coast. Seaside and Cannon Beach erupt with outdoor activities, outdoor markets, and an impressive nod to regional history with a special Lewis & Clark event.

Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Weather and tide permitting, staffers can be found on the beach throughout the year and on most low-tide mornings. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. On the beach, by Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

Seaside Downtown Art Walk, Every First Saturday. Follow the red balloons to entertainment and art shows at various downtown businesses. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 503-738-6391 www.seasidechamber.com

Tuesdays: Cannon Beach Farmers Market. 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cut flowers, produce, pasture-raised meat, wild seafood, organic cheeses and artisan crafted food products. Hemlock and E. Gower St., Cannon Beach City Hall Parking Lot. www.cannonbeachmarket.org. 503-440-6013.

March 1 Through September. Cannon Beach History Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Tides and Tidepools.” The exhibit runs from March 1st through September. The Center is open Wednesday through Monday, from 1 – 5 p.m. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Fridays. Seaside Estuary Discovery Program. Learn how the tides and salt water affect our rivers. You might find them throwing out a crab pot (or reeling in a catch), testing the water, or examining a plankton tow. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. On the docks at Quatat Park. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271.

Saturdays. Seaside Beach Discovery Program. Touch live animals, view sand from a clam’s perspective, or ask a puzzling question. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. On the beach in front of the aquarium. 200 N. Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271.

August 6, 13, 20. Seaside Farmers Market. Vendors include farmers, artisans, and cheese, fish and poultry vendors. Live music, children’s activities. (No market on August 27.) 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. In the parking lot north of TLC Credit Union. 2315 N. Roosevelt Dr. at Hwy. 101 N. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

August 6. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

August 12-14. 30th Annual Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. Over 700 teams compete in the world’s largest amateur beach volleyball tournament. For more information call 503-738-6391, email events@seasidechamber.com or visit www.seasidechamber.com to register online. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon.

August 19-21. Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.ogmshows.com.

August 19-21. Lewis & Clark Salt Makers Return. The Saltmakers Return celebrates the 1805-06 Lewis & Clark Expedition by making of salt on the Seaside beach. Visitors will be representing Clatsop Indians who are coming to the salt camp to trade. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon.

August 27. Hood-To-Coast Relay. This 197-mile relay race begins on August 27 at 6,000 foot Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood and concludes some 16-30 hours later (depending on team talent) on the beach in Seaside. Seaside, Oregon. www.hoodtocoast.com.

