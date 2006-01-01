North Coast News: Cannon Beach Food Fest, Hotel Honors

Published 11/15/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Great news for foodies who love the Oregon coast and for those who just love to come out here for any reason. One hotel in Cannon Beach snagged a major international honor, and the date has been set for a major culinary fest in town.

For fans of the Stephanie Inn, the hotel was named one of the world's top 100 hotels of Conde Nast Magazine's November issue. Conde Nast’s Top 100 Best Hotels in the World List just appeared in that issue. Over a record 46,000 readers participated in the survey with 1300 winners in hotels, resorts and cruise line categories.

Stephanie Inn

March 7 – 10 are the dates now for the famed Savor Cannon Beach in the north Oregon coast town. Four days of wine and food events, a wine walk that showcases dozens of wineries from around the northwest and wind dinners are all on tap.

Events happen all over town, and many have specific culinary themes. Over 30 regional wineries will participate in the wine walk on the Saturday of the festival, which take place at various retail shops, galleries and restaurants.

Local eateries will host wine dinners that pair menus with various wines.

Tickets are limited for many of the events, however. Only 100 spots will be sold that get you into all six tasting events and the Saturday Wine Tour is limited to 500. Prices vary from $35 to $119 for full-festival admission. These can be purchased at SavorCannonBeach.com. (503) 717-1122

