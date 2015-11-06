Pelican Brewers Expands to N Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach

Published 06/11/2015 at 5:28 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Oregon's famed Pelican Brewery out of Pacific City is getting ready to expand to Cannon Beach, only two years after opening a second facility in Tillamook. The restaurant will be a powerhouse on the north coast, joining forces with regional culinary rock star John Newman, who has already owned and operated two restaurants in Cannon Beach.

The new eatery will be in the former Dooger's Restaurant building, which has been vacant for years. The site is about two blocks from the beach, located near Midtown, right off Sunset Avenue – which regulars will know as the middle entrance to Cannon Beach. This is only a few blocks from Newman's flagship restaurant, Newman's at 988, which he still owns.

The as-yet unnamed facility will begin construction this fall and is expected to open in spring of 2016. The new Pelican will include a small brewpub as well as a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

Kiwanda Hospitality Group owns the Pelican franchise as well as high-profile lodgings in Pacific City such as Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Owners said Newman will become the restaurant's new Pelican Brewing Company Corporate Chef. In this new role, Newman will be responsible for developing and maintaining the famed creations at all three Pelican locations.

In an interesting twist, Newman was a part of the Pelican chef team for a brief period after the Pacific City brewpub opened in 1996. Since then he was the Executive Chef at the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach for several years, then opening his own Newman's at 988 about a decade ago. He also briefly owned a sushi restaurant in Cannon Beach in recent years, and he still teaches culinary arts in the Pacific Northwest.

“John's passion and understanding of the Pelican experience and the company's dedication to providing the public with a unique beer and food experience will be warmly welcomed,” said the Kiwanda group in a press release.

The group said this is a continuation of the vision of Pelican founders Mary Jones, Jeff Schons and brewmaster Darron Welch, which started some 20 years ago when a construction team began its rehab on an old, dilapidated restaurant and bar that was literally partially buried in sand. What grew out of that initial investment was a powerhouse beer brand and an oceanfront brewpub that became an Oregon coast destination in itself.

The beer has garnered numerous awards since its opening in 1996, including Small Brewpub and Small Brewery of the Year in several prestigious beer competitions. In 2014 Pelican Brewing Company was named the Champion Small Brewing Company at the World Beer Cup® just a year after building a state-of-the-art brewing facility and tap room in Tillamook, Oregon.

