Learn About Octopuses on Oregon Coast at Cannon Beach Event

Published 03/28/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Everyone that's ever been to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport as a kid remembers the big octopus in the front lobby. It's been a major attraction for decades on the Oregon coast.

Now, you can learn all about these intriguing critter firsthand – not from the octopus itself, but one of its caretakers. The April 4 edition of the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series features "Octopuses on the Oregon Coast: in the wild and in captivity,” a lecture given by Hatfield scientist Rebecca Harver.

The lecture happens at the Cannon Beach Library. (Above: the Hatfield's octopus on its webcam)

The presentation will include natural history related information on two species of octopus commonly found off the Oregon coast; the red octopus (Octopus rubescens) and the giant Pacific octopus (Enteroctopus dofleini).

What you'll discover about each of these species includes geographic range, physical characteristics, diet, behavior, and reproduction, followed by a discussion of giant Pacific octopuses in captivity at the Hatfield Marine Science Center Visitor Center.

Rebecca Harver graduated with a BS in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology from Oregon State in 2004 and graduated with an MS in Science Education- Free Choice Learning from Oregon State in 2012. In the past, she has worked as an avian field biologist and as an environmental educator.

In 2006, Rebecca worked as the Coastal Wildlife Education Specialist for the US Fish and Wildlife Service Oregon Coast Complex through the Americorps program. In 2007, she began working through Oregon Sea Grant at the Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC) as Museum Assistant and has served as the HMSC Visitor Center’s Volunteer Coordinator since 2008.

Thursday, April 4th, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St.

More Cannon Beach below:

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

Most Recent from Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted