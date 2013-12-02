Wandering Cannon Beach, Oregon: Indian Beach and Its Crevices

Published 02/12/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Some may know it as the place where two famous movies were filmed: Goonies and the first Twilight flick. Others know it as an engaging surfing spot. Still more know it as a favorite place to hang on their Oregon coast visits, a fascinating little scenic wonder called Indian Beach.

At the northern end of Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park, another 1.5 miles after the main part of the park, you'll find this crescent-shaped beach filled with cobblestones, where a there's a lovely view of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse and where numerous rocky shapes stand and get slammed by large waves. At the cove's southernmost end, you can amble over some large boulders and reach more rock slabs to sit on, perfect for watching the water rage against other stone ledges that dare stand against it.

This rocky semi-circle is enclosed by two headland areas, with maybe a quarter mile worth of walking area. The northern end contains a decent set of tide pools and some funky crevices in the walls - accessible if the tide is out enough.

Granted, this beach is mostly covered with stones and doesn't have much in the way of flat sandy areas, so it's not the best spot for lying around. But it is undeniably beautiful and cozy, with a viewpoint and a picnic table sitting above its southern end.

In the distance is a curious rock structure with a hole in it. This is now known as Goonies Rock because of its prominence in the early 80's cult flick.

This spot is also one of the trailheads going over Tillamook Head, towards Seaside. You lop off a mile or more off that hike if you enter the trail here.

You'll find Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast, just south of Seaside, and about 75 miles from Portland. To the south of Cannon Beach are several other wondrous little beaches such as Hug Point and Arcadia State Park, as well as Arch Cape. Another ten miles south and hit the rather hidden treasure town of Manzanita.

