Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

N. Oregon Coast Group Announces Haystack Science Talks

Published 11/09/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Friends of Haystack Rock and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program is announcing their lineup of the World of Haystack Rock lectures for the winter and spring. The first starts this month.

The groups work in conjunction with the city of Cannon Beach to promote the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. These lectures have been popular in recent years, and the groups are also announcing a new night for the talks, now on the second Wednesday night of each month.

The Haystack talks go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

The first talk is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, featuring Fawn Custer, Coast Watch Volunteer Coordinator and Marine Educator for Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. The talk is entitled "Connecting with your Community through Coast Watch."

Do you take walks on the beach? Have you found unusual animals, plants or items? Have you seen what appears to be debris from the 2011 tsunami? Are you interested in learning what they may be our how to report your findings? If the answer is yes to any or all of these questions, you'll want to attend as Fawn explains what the CoastWatch volunteer is all about, adopt a mile, program and give you links to the resources you need.

Custer is a dynamic speaker having taught in both classroom and informal settings for more than 25 years. While she has taught biology and chemistry, her primary teaching focus has always been marine science. Notably, she spent 14 years as an educator at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Custer's educational experience includes AAS-Marine Lab Technology, BS Marine Biology and Science Education, MS Integrated Science and Environmental Science, Post grad classes-Free-Choice Learning.

Coming up, the schedule of talks for the 2013-2014 season are:

Wednesday, December 11 features Ram Papish, a wildlife artist, biologist and author who gives the talk “Seals, Seabirds and our Changing Oceans."

Wednesday, January 8 features Jen Zamon of NOAA Fisheries at the Pt. Adams Research Station. A PHD from the University of California, Irvine, her talk is entitled "Birds, Salmon and Forage Fishes in the Columbia River Estuary," discussing the scientific approaches to addressing conflict among protected species.

February 12 features Eric Wagner, a science writer in Seattle with a PHD from the University of Washington. He talks about “Animal Incognita: Animals, Marine Mammals & the Wilderness Act."

On March 12, it's Rebecca Hillwig, Program Coordinator and Beach Monitoring for the Center for Health Protection at the Oregon Health Authority. Her talk is entitled "Better Ecosystems through Active Conservation and Habitat Stewardship – BEACH."

On April 9, look for Neal Maine, a biologist, educator and wildlife photographer is formerly with the North Coast Land Conservancy and the Haystack Program. His talk is "(Looking) at Trees to (See) the Forest - The Art of Coastal Living."

For more information, call 503-436-1581.

More about Cannon Beach below, including the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; King Tides After Weekend
A wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, in effect until 8 a.m.
Meteor Showers, Planets, King Tides and Rare Supermoon for Oregon, Coast
Meteor shower right now, some fun planet gazing and an especially bright and close Supermoon
Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week
Big waves and big tides are coming, and then some of the highest tides of the year. Science, storm
Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real
One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)
August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Science, Cannon Beach events
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
Tsunami Walk, Tide Pools and Food at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Event
A potluck on August 20 also features a film about tsunami preparedness and what this shoreline could expect. Cannon Beach events
What's Different About Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast; Including a Mystery
In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast - but a different kind. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 