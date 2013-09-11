N. Oregon Coast Group Announces Haystack Science Talks

Published 11/09/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Friends of Haystack Rock and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program is announcing their lineup of the World of Haystack Rock lectures for the winter and spring. The first starts this month.

The groups work in conjunction with the city of Cannon Beach to promote the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. These lectures have been popular in recent years, and the groups are also announcing a new night for the talks, now on the second Wednesday night of each month.

The Haystack talks go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

The first talk is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, featuring Fawn Custer, Coast Watch Volunteer Coordinator and Marine Educator for Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. The talk is entitled "Connecting with your Community through Coast Watch."

Do you take walks on the beach? Have you found unusual animals, plants or items? Have you seen what appears to be debris from the 2011 tsunami? Are you interested in learning what they may be our how to report your findings? If the answer is yes to any or all of these questions, you'll want to attend as Fawn explains what the CoastWatch volunteer is all about, adopt a mile, program and give you links to the resources you need.

Custer is a dynamic speaker having taught in both classroom and informal settings for more than 25 years. While she has taught biology and chemistry, her primary teaching focus has always been marine science. Notably, she spent 14 years as an educator at the Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Custer's educational experience includes AAS-Marine Lab Technology, BS Marine Biology and Science Education, MS Integrated Science and Environmental Science, Post grad classes-Free-Choice Learning.

Coming up, the schedule of talks for the 2013-2014 season are:

Wednesday, December 11 features Ram Papish, a wildlife artist, biologist and author who gives the talk “Seals, Seabirds and our Changing Oceans."

Wednesday, January 8 features Jen Zamon of NOAA Fisheries at the Pt. Adams Research Station. A PHD from the University of California, Irvine, her talk is entitled "Birds, Salmon and Forage Fishes in the Columbia River Estuary," discussing the scientific approaches to addressing conflict among protected species.

February 12 features Eric Wagner, a science writer in Seattle with a PHD from the University of Washington. He talks about “Animal Incognita: Animals, Marine Mammals & the Wilderness Act."

On March 12, it's Rebecca Hillwig, Program Coordinator and Beach Monitoring for the Center for Health Protection at the Oregon Health Authority. Her talk is entitled "Better Ecosystems through Active Conservation and Habitat Stewardship – BEACH."

On April 9, look for Neal Maine, a biologist, educator and wildlife photographer is formerly with the North Coast Land Conservancy and the Haystack Program. His talk is "(Looking) at Trees to (See) the Forest - The Art of Coastal Living."

For more information, call 503-436-1581.

More about Cannon Beach below, including the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted