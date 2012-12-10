Cannon Beach, Oregon Showed Extraordinary Sides in Recent Months

Published 10/12/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Every summer you get a fair amount of rising sand levels, but this past season has been rather remarkable. Some spots on the Oregon coast had more distinctive aspects, and Cannon Beach was definitely among them.

Now, as of this weekend, much or all of it will have disappeared. While it was there, however, visitors were constantly encountering one tremendous and memorable moment after another. Such as the photo at top, which shows the very southern edge of Cannon Beach, beyond the Tolovana area. The rock structure you see in the distance is a prime example of how strange and extraordinary the beach geography was this year. Here, there's a good 100 feet between the tideline and that blob-like structure.

In this photo above, you see the blob where it usually is: right at the tideline. Sand levels got so high this year along much of the Oregon coast that they created an unusually large sand bar situation out just beyond the breakers, which kept the tide line farther out and thus the beaches much bigger than normal.

Lots of sand flats meant some extraordinary sights at the northern end of town as well, as here at Ecola Creek.

Tide pools were a major attraction and much safer than usual to explore as well. In the southern end of Cannon Beach, there were bundles of places that hosted plenty of pools containing life of all kinds.

All that exceptional weather made for simply beautiful sights, along with the unique beach aspects. The concept of the “deep blue sea” never seemed such a constant along these shores.

Just south town, Arcadia Beach was also the recipient of some extraordinary sights during this past summer. Such as this rock structure, which is normally at the tide line. You can never seen it from this point of view – looking eastward at it. But during the summer, this view was quite common. Indeed, the pointy object sat a good 80 feet from the tide line fairly frequently.

Down at Arch Cape, the scene was also engaging and jaw-dropping. The tide was kept out so far you could go around that normally precarious point and see the arch the little town was named after.

