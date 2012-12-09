Looking Ahead: Cannon Beach, Seaside in October

Published 09/12/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast doesn’t begin to shut down for the winter season in October. Indeed, this is still part of the warmest time of the year on these beaches, and then things begin to get a bit blustery.

But the heat doesn’t let up when it comes to events and frivolity-filled happenin’s on this part of the north Oregon coast. Yoga classes, food fun, theater, nature events, art and a massive pet-friendly event take the stage during the month, and much more.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.



October 1-4. Christian Retirees Conference. Featuring Gary Gulbranson. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

October 5-7, 12-13. Live theater: “A Week of Augusts.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

October 5-7. Christian Women’s Conference. Featuring Nancy Stafford. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

October 6. Rock the Beach 10k Run & 5k Run/Walk. Event shirts, BBQ lunch and music at the Cannon Beach Chamber included in the fee. Race start on the beach near Second Street in downtown Cannon Beach. 9:30 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1040.

October 6. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

October 6. Seaside Kids Pancake Feed. Tickets available at the door. 5-7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

October 6-7. Sunset Empire Orchid Society Show. Refreshments. $2, $1 for seniors. Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bob Chisholm Community Center. 1225 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-861-1344.

October 12-14. Cannon Beach Photo Review. This spectacular photo review brings together photographers and reviewers in one place as 2012 sees some dramatic trends in art and photography. Noon-3 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-738-5118.

October 19. Foraging in the Forest. Join the North Coast Land Conservancy to get a closer look at native plant habitat. Native plant specialist and wild foods enthusiast Carla Cole will share her fearless appreciation for all that is edible in the North Oregon Coast landscape. Free, registration required. 10 a.m.-noon. Ecola Creek Forest Reserve. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-738-9126.

October 19-21. Christian Women’s Conference. Featuring Carol Kent. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

October 20. Dog Show on the Beach. Pooches from around the Northwest will compete for top honors in wacky categories including Oldest Looking Dog, Best Frisbee Catch, Cutest Puppy, Best Bark and Owner Look-Alike. Surfsand Resort. 148 W. Gower St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-547-6100. surfsand.com.

October 20. Amphibian Adventure: Frogs, Salamaders and more! Join the North Coast Land Conservancy for a kid-friendly hike. Free, registration required. 10 a.m.-noon. Circle Creek Conservation Center. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-9126.

October 20. Mayor’s Cup Seaside Collegiate Rugby. Oregon State University versus Willamette University. 1-3 p.m. Broadway Field. Seaside, Oregon.

October 20. Post-rugby Oktoberfest. Brats, kraut and more. $8, and $2 pints. 3 p.m. American Legion. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

October 21. Seaside’s Got Talent. Local talent show sponsored by the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. Open to the public. No admission fee. Donation to the food bank appreciated. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

October 26-27. Seaside Sashay. Craft fair from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Seaside Sashay Square Dance Festival presented by the Hayshaker Square Dance Club. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.hayshakers.org.

October 31. Halloween Happenin’s. Fun for all ages including photo with the Great Pumpkin! Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

October 31. Sunset Thriller and Fall Funfest. Halloween carnival and haunted house. $1. 5-8 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.sunsetempire.com.

