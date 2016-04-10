Dog Show at Cannon Beach Returns to N. Oregon Coast, Oct 15

Published 10/04/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT - Updated 10/04/2016 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You could make the tired old joke about how this north Oregon coast town is going to the dogs – but you'd still be correct.

On October 15, Cannon Beach hosts its 19th Annual Dog Show on the Beach, literally on the beach in front of the Surfsand Resort.

Dogs and the humans they own come together for some friendly competition with this long-standing Oregon coast canine event, now nearly 20 years old. Pooches from around the Northwest will compete for “barking rights” in various categories including: Cutest Puppy, Best Frisbee Catch, Best Costume and Owner Look-alike. Event proceeds go to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter. All dogs must be registered in-person prior to their first event.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and cost is $10 per dog. The event actually begins at 10 a.m. The Surfsand is at 148 West Gower Ave., Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Things kick off at 10 a.m. with the category for oldest looking dog. From there through noon new categories are judged about every 15 minutes, such as prettiest dog, most handsome, smallest, biggest, cutest under one year, best trick, “so ugly you're cute,” fluffiest and most colorful.

From noon to 1 p.m. there's the hot dog roast. The obstacle course events also start at this hour, including doggie dash (under 20lbs, 20-50lbs, and over 50lbs divisions) and the frisbee catch. More categories are judged starting at 1 p.m. about every ten minutes, including shortest tail, longest tail, shortest ears, longest ears, best handshake and the owner look-alike category.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. there's the ice cream social. During this time – again about every ten minutes – more categories are judged. These include best tail wag, best smile, best bark and best costume. Then the finale is at 2:45 p.m., with the Best in Show judged from first place winners from all the categories.

For more information about the Surfsand Resort and the 19th Annual Dog Show on the Beach, call (503) 436-2274 or visit www.surfsand.com.

Some other large highlights in the next month in the north Oregon coast town include guided tide pool tours and the Stormy Weather Arts Festival.

Every Saturday: Fall Guided Tide Pool Tours. These tours will take place every Saturday during low tide times and regularly scheduled HRAP Beach Shifts and are weather dependent. Hour-long guided tour through the wonderful and diverse ecosystem of Haystack’s tide pools. Happening October 8 at 9 a.m., October 15 at 4:30 p.m. and October 22 at 11 a.m.

Stormy Weather Arts Festival on November 4 – 6. The festival kicks off with a Friday night spotlight concert in the intimate 200-seat Coaster Theatre that will showcase Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Ellen Whyte and her five-piece band.

Throughout the weekend, featured events include:

Dancing in the Rain Fashion Show on Saturday, November 5. The Coaster Theatre will host the runway show, new to the festival in 2015. The show will be filled with fall fashions from several local apparel stores and galleries. 10:30 – 11:45 am.

Music happens all around town starting at 11 a.m.

Art in Action happens on Saturday at 7 p.m. Several professional artists will demonstrate their techniques and create works of art available for purchase during the evening banquet and silent auction. Music and performance art will be provided. The silent auction during the evening will offer attendees the opportunity to bid on unique Cannon Beach experiences, travel packages and other items. Hors d'oeuvres and wine will be served. A portion of the funds raised during this event go to support three separate youth camps that help kids peruse their interest in the arts. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on Cannon Beach below and at the virtual tour:















