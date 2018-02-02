The Unique, Distinctive Lodgings, Rentals of Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast

Published 02/02/2018 at 2:55 PM PDT - Updated 02/02/2018 at 3:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The famed north Oregon coast hangout of Cannon Beach just keeps piling on more and more accolades from around the nation and thus getting even more famous. One reason for the constant glowing and gushing is the quality of its places to stay. Stellar overnight options simply abound

Here's a few you can't miss – some that are rather unique and distinctive, and certainly unforgettable. (See even Cannon Beach lodgings here)





At the illustrious Schooners Cove, a gorgeous, even fascinating exterior faces the ocean, and then there's that inviting green lawn up right up against the sea. A variety of room styles happen here, often with an intriguing design such as a soaring ceiling set at a slight diagonal. They're all oceanfront and they all have decks of one sort or another. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com

The Wayside Inn at the southern end of Cannon Beach is one of those resplendent finds that's vibrant, squeaky clean and yet relatively inexpensive. Upbeat color schemes accentuate the interiors, along with gas fireplaces for those roaring stormy nights. You'll find studios to suites of one to two bedrooms, and there's a veritable gallery of beautiful beach photography on the walls. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Oregon Beach Vacations is really the undisputed biggie along the Oregon coast, with scores of homes from close to Warrenton down to just beyond Yachats (nearly 180 miles of coastline). There's an office in Seaside, just up the road, helping to ensure truly personal service. In Cannon Beach, there's a handful of memory-makers, including some condo units. Or you may try the charming Captain John's rental: a weathered-wood wonder that is at once upscale and yet rustic that's nestled in a thick forested area. It even comes with two claw foot bath tubs. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

The much-lauded Tolovana Inn is one of those famed Oregon coast highlights that's been around for a long time. It recently won a prestigious honor among coastal lodgings. Plenty of near-oceanfront rooms (they all look out over the Tolovana beach area) abound, and it features an indoor saltwater pool. The lobby has a stunning river rock fireplace, and throughout there's a lot of bright, cheery colors. The Pacific Ocean not relaxing enough? Take advantage of the in-house masseuse. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com





Beachcomber Vacation Homes is one of the newcomers on the Oregon coast vacation rental scene. Here, there are plenty of upscale wonders with vaulted ceilings or interiors of sleek white, most of it - if not all - right on the ocean. Lots of mid-sized homes to cozy cottages with a mariner charm, and heaps of them have balconies right up against the sands or they've got a full or partial view. Also impressive: some stunning bargain prices for guest suites, where you can overnight in style while keeping the coin to a minimum. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Website here.

Another stellar option on this part of the north Oregon coast is Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals, where they've got a range of homes from one bedroom houses up to five-bedroom luxury stunners. Some have massive ocean views where it almost seems as if the home is all west windows. A few are coveted condo units, and they've even got a unit or two in secret Cove Beach just south of Arch Cape. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted