An Oregon Coast Cluster of Caves: Oceanside
Oceanside, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour
 

(Oceanside, Oregon) – What is sometimes called “Star Trek Beach” at this north Oregon coast hamlet is a hidden gem behind a tunnel the darts through the headland here at tiny Oceanside. The tunnel is usually the only way to reach it, and this beach is one of the coast's most distinctive beachy pleasures. It's known for its agate hunting and odd rock structures, but it's getting a bit more well known for its cluster of small caves (Above: the tunnel).

They abound with startling regularity, even at the very outer edge of the headland known as Maxwell Point. Some are mere cracks of sorts – but large enough to at least poke your head through. Most are large indentations in the rockface that could serve as shelter from some of the elements, if you huddled in close. But a couple are actual caves you can walk into – even if not very far.

The biggest sits on the inside of that cajoling, mysterious beach on the other side of the tunnel. Right at the point of Maxwell Point it hides, directly behind what is usually a tideline too rambunctious to venture into the cave. In fact, you can't even see it as you exit the tunnel. If the tide is bouncing around close to that point, it won't allow you to get near enough to spot it.

This cave lets you walk inside about 10 feet or so, and it has a high ceiling and wide opening. Wildly colored – and huge – starfish populate the walls here. That part is rather stunning. (This view is from the mouth of the cave).

Keep on walking down this clandestine beach and you'll find about half a dozen of these cave-like indentations. Some are bigger than others, like this one that allows you to walk in a ways.

Others, like this one above, are simply big holes in the rock. But given lower sand levels, sometimes these too open up a bit more.

Another fascinating one sits in the middle of a set of fun and funky rock structures – many of which helped get this place its nickname of Star Trek Beach.

The climax of cave hunting and exploration here happens – interestingly enough – at the end of this wild little beach. The massive angular rock that allows you to go no further is sometimes called Hatbox Rock, and at its bottom is a fairly large, rounded cave. It only goes back about ten feet or so, but it's a captivating construct nonetheless. It really makes you want to look for buried treasure here.

For another glimpse of a stunning sea cave in this area (below), you have to head up to Cape Meares – a few miles north of Oceanside. There, you can look back a few miles at a different angle of the famed Three Graces that so dominate the scenery of Oceanside, and see a massive opening in the closest sea stack. It's far enough away that in order to see this well you'll need a really good set of binoculars or a high-powered zoom lens.

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.....

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants.....

 
 
To Previous Stop
Oceanside, Oregon - Other Side of Maxwell Point, Hidden Area
 To Next Stop
Unsual Tides at Oceanside, Getting Around the Point
Back to Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour Page

Oregon Coast Lodging
find a place to stay

Oregon Coast Dining

Pacific City Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Pacific City Dining, Restaurants

  

Oceanside Weather

Oregon Coast Events

Pacific City Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Adventure Blog

  

Complete Three Capes Guide: Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts, Cape Meares, Tierra Del Mar

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Us


Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Oregon, Neskowin, Three Capes Loop Lodging,...
Find places to stay in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Neskowin Oregon, Three Capes Loop; places to eat, dine in Pacific City, Oceanside

Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips


 

 

 