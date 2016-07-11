Cash Mob on Oregon Coast This Weekend Helps Manzanita Tornado Relief

Published 11/07/2016 at 7:01 PM PDT - Updated 11/07/2016 at 7:02 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Instead of a flash mob invading this north Oregon coast town, it's a Cash Mob that you'll find shopping these charming stores on November 12 – all by the sea.

When Manzanita was hit by a tornado last month, it took a few days to really completely open back up. When it did, the unsettling reality settled in that these streets and businesses were empty. The tornado damage had scared away many.

In spite of plenty of publicity and pleas about Manzanita being “open for business,” the north Oregon coast burgh is still wrestling with a nasty case of lack-of-tourism. Much of this can be blamed on election stresses and runs of bad weather, but there still remains many people asking: “how can we help Manzanita?”

The best answer is and always was simply to stay, play and eat in Manzanita. With that in mind, local businesses have put together a cash mob event for this Saturday, featuring hordes of specials at local retailers.

The term cash mob is somewhat related to the “flash mob” idea where people show up suddenly to dance or perform in a public space – usually notified to do so by some sort of group text sent out shortly before the event. According to Manzanita's Kimberly Bergstrom, this one has a local giving angle.

“Cash Mobs are flash mobs,” Bergstrom said. “Instead of singing and dancing to have fun, Cash Mobs spend money as a group. Cash Mobs target local businesses that make each community special in order to give the business owners an economic boost.”

Among the benefits of this kind of event: you can get chunks of your holiday shopping done early, but here in the kind of relaxed and pleasant atmosphere that only a small Oregon coast town can provide.

Saturday's cash mob event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants are asked to meet at the Manzanita Visitors Center (at the bottom of Laneda Ave.) at 11 a.m. and spend a minimum of $25 at local merchants throughout the day. Spend $50 or more and present your receipts to the visitors center to enter into a drawing for a variety of prizes.

There's a huge array of specials being offered in the area, such as substantial discounts on dog items at Four Paws on the Beach, tableware at Finnesterre, books at Cloud and Leaf, and sessions at Spa Manzanita or Yoga Roots Studio. Even various lodgings are getting in on the act, offering major discounts for the weekend's stay at Inn at Manzanita and Manzanita Beach Getaway Vacation Rentals, among others. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For details and updates, visit http://vacationrentalsmanzanita.com/blog/manzanita-oregon-cash-mob-and-tornado-relief/ or call the visitors center at (503).812.5510. More of Manzanita below:























More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted