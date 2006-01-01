Construction Delays Soon on Central Oregon Coast Bridge

Published 12/21/2013

(Florence, Oregon) – An iconic bridge on the central Oregon coast is now under the knife for some renovations, as the Cape Creek Bridge between Yachats and Florence is getting new sidewalks and rails. The construction has already started but will result in some traffic delays from January 6 to January 10.



On those first few days in 2014, the project will result in a flagged single lane of travel 24-hours-per-day. During this time, the contractor will remove rail and sidewalk from one side of the bridge. Starting on January 13 there will be two 12-foot lanes open for travel, while another week-long period of 24 hour flagged travel will occur later in the project.

During the early January portion of 24 hour flagging, workers will control northbound and southbound vehicular and bicycle traffic through the work zone. ODOT said impacts to the traveling public will be minimal, however.

There will be no disruption to access to Heceta Head State Park, which includes the famed lighthouse – a major attraction on the Oregon coast.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic under the bridge will be protected by a work platform and containment system suspended from the bridge.

ODOT said the historic Cape Creek Bridge has a deteriorating bridge railing that does not meet modern safety standards, and has several areas with exposed reinforcement and inserts that are deteriorating.

The sidewalk has been damaged by constant battering of saltwater spray, which has penetrated the concrete materials.

The highway guardrail at the curb of the structure will also be changed out for something that better fits the historic nature of the bridge. By replacing the original deteriorated concrete railing with a modern railing that resembles the historic railing, the safety of the traveling public will be improved and the historic nature of both the bridge and the nearby tunnel will be preserved.

The project is expected to continue to the end of May. Hamilton Construction of Springfield, Oregon is the contractor.

