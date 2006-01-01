North Oregon Coast News: Anniversary and Music in Cannon Beach

Published 03/18/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One north coast icon will celebrate a major landmark, while another starts up a new feature.

On April 1, it will be a half century that Bruce's Candy Kitchen has been handing out candied sweets to tourists on the north Oregon coast. The little hotspot started on April 1, 1963, and has stayed in the family the whole time.

Bruce’s Candy Kitchen’s will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with an open house including food, beverages, music and sweets on Monday, April 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This party is to celebrate and thank our loyal customers, employees past and present, community members and friends for helping the family business survive and thrive over the last 50 years,” said Kelli Taylor, co-owner and granddaughter of Bruce and Treva Haskell, the founders of Bruce’s Candy Kitchen.

The candy store specializes in homemade confections, including award winning salt water taffy, caramel corn, hand dipped chocolates, fudge, caramel apples and more. Customers can view the salt water taffy and other confections being made on site in the working kitchen.

A large variety of other confections are available including licorice, jelly beans and gummies. The store’s distinctive pink and white building is a landmark in downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon.

In April 2012 Bruce’s Candy Kitchen opened a second location in Seaside, Oregon.

Bruce’s Candy Kitchen is at 256 N. Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2641.

Another icon in town, The Cannon Beach Gallery, has recently added the Friday night Mix and Mingle Jazz Night. It happens every Friday night until the end of May, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The weekly event features well-known jazz guitarist Wes Warhmund accompanied by Jonathan Tate on drums, along with surprise guest musicians sitting in on the jam session. Come check out the rotating exhibition, while enjoying libations, finger foods and the musical renditions of these talented musicians who play everything from Latin grooves to reggae.



The event is free and open to all ages. It is a great excuse for an evening out in the burgeoning Midtown section of Cannon Beach, exploring the area's eateries and attractions – all within walking distance of the gallery.

This event has been funded in part by a grant from the City of Cannon Beach's Tourism and Arts Fund with additional support from the Cannon Beach Arts Association. Cannon Beach Gallery is at 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

