Trivia Contest Returns to North Oregon Coast

Published 02/28/2015

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Back by popular demand is the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s trivia contest event. This family friendly event favorite on the north Oregon coast allows participants to bond or to compete for the highest prize. The one-day event takes place on Saturday, March 14, 2015, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The contest centers around what's in the museum – always about this part of the north Oregon coast. Each competitor may purchase a single trivia card for $2. Each card contains ten questions that must be answered while in the museum. No cell phone or internet searches are allowed. All of the questions are contained within the museums exhibits and displays.

“The event is a combination of scavenger hunt and trivia contest,” said museum director Elaine Murdy-Trucke, “The answer to every single question are contained within the Museum’s exhibits. Even the bonus questions.”

Those who answer all ten questions correctly will win a prize. You can only win once, but you will eventually win. The staff and volunteers will make sure of that. While they cannot give you answers, they can guide you in the right direction.

The Cannon Beach History Museum will offer brain food in the form of Sleepy Monk coffee and a few light snacks. Writing materials and writing stations are provided throughout the museum. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or find them on Facebook.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce in Cannon Beach across the street from the Cannon Beach Fire Station.

More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted