North Oregon Coast Museum Features Cookbook Party, Lecture

Published 11/01/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum doesn't stand still during the ever-colder winter months, and November at this north Oregon coast hotspot will feature a way to take a culinary chunk of the town home with you and an engaging lecture (above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach).

Wednesday, November 9 brings a special lecture about the natural history of Cannon Beach after the big tsunami of 1700, given by marine biologist Jim Sayce.

Cannon Beach History Center

Sayce is a Washington native and also the vice president of the Washington Historical Society. He is the liason for the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park at Washington State Historical Society and is currently the Project Manager Station Camp Middle Village Park at Washington State Historical Society.

Sayce's talk will cover the natural history of the area immediately after that tsunami event through the present day, tracing changes throughout those three centuries.

The lecture will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is free.

Saturday November 19 is the book release party for the second edition of the Cannon Beach History Center's “A Taste of Cannon Beach.” The book features recipes from numerous local restaurants, and this edition offers new locations and a few new recipes.

A bit of Cannon Beach's history: Hug Point, in its early days as a highway.

One of the local eateries with a recipe in the cookbook will be featuring their clam chowder at the book release party, served in a Cannon Beach History Center & Museum mug of your choice. The chowder is free with the purchase of a mug. Mugs are just $10 and all proceeds go to History Center & Museum.

The book release party goes from 12 - 4 p.m. It is also free. Cannon Beach History Center and Museum. 1387 South Spruce Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. http://www.cbhistory.org

More Cannon Beach below:

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net