Central Oregon Coast Joins Battle Against Cancer

Published 07/26/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are two ways you can help fight against cancer and still have bundles of fun, thanks to the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City. In August, the town hosts the American Cancer Society Relay For Life® of Lincoln City and the Relay's Got Talent showcase of diverse performances. (Above: Lincoln City).

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life® of Lincoln City happens August 10 and 11, while the talent show fun happens August 10.

For the relays, teams of residents will gather at Taft High School Track and Field on August 10, with registration at 11 a.m. and the event kick-off - with the survivor lap at noon.

Relay For Life of Lincoln City events are held overnight as individuals and teams camp out at Taft High School Track enjoying multiple events such as live music, movies, games, and such with the goal of keeping at least one team member on the track or pathway at all times throughout the evening. Teams do most of their fundraising prior to the event, but some teams also hold creative fundraisers at their camp sites during Relay such as talent shows, games, kid’s events, bake sales and more.

“Relay is a unique opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember those we’ve lost, and fight back against the disease,” said Nichole Le Sage, Relay Press Coordinator “Many of the participants are cancer survivors, which serves as a reminder that Lincoln City is not immune to this disease and that by participating in Relay, we are joining with the American Cancer Society’s efforts to create a world with less cancer and more birthdays.”

Funds raised at Relay For Life of Lincoln City are enabling the American Cancer Society to impact the lives of those touched by cancer within the community.

Relay For Life’s Luminaria Ceremony takes place at 10 p.m., honoring the community’s cancer survivors and remembering those lost to the disease. Participants will circle a track that is surrounded with glowing luminaria that bear the name of someone who has battled cancer along with a screen scrolling the names and pictures. Luminaria may be purchased for $5 by calling 541-992-6734.

On August 10 at 8 p.m., acts of all ages and skill level will join together to fight cancer as part of Relay’s Got Talent! This takes place at Taft High School Track and Field during Relay For Life Lincoln City Relay.

There is a cash prize for the winning act. There is a five dollar registration fee for the event with all monies raised going to Relay For Life of Lincoln City. Funds raised are enabling the American Cancer Society to impact the lives of those touched by cancer within the community.

For more information on the event,or an application find Relay For Life Lincoln City on Facebook or contact Nichole at 541.992.6734.

More photos of Lincoln City below, as well as lodging information and the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles