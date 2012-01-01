California Travel: Green Travel Awards and Spectacular Pacific Ocean Science

Published 01/23/2013

(Los Angeles, California) – If you're looking for some wonders of nature in California or a truly nature-oriented way of a sustainable travel business model, this state has some good news for you.

Los Angeles-based Green Globe Certification has announced the winners of The Annual Green Globe Highest Achievement Awards 2012, presented to the top performing tourism and hospitality businesses in key regions of the world. The awards are made to businesses achieving the highest number of certification criteria under the Green Globe Certification Standard for Sustainable Tourism, with some special merits given to others.

A total of 13 winners have been selected by Green Globe and its panel of judges. Judges were impressed by the manner in which the 2012 winners have clearly recognized that a fully-integrated sustainability program must do more than just improve performance of the business.

All of the 2012 winners have achieved considerable reductions in energy consumption, some operate 100 percent self-sustainable, including the education of staff.

Regional winners include the Movenpick Hotel & Casino Cairo-Media City (Africa), Movenpick Hotel Muenchen-Airport (Europe), Anantara Phangan Rasananda Resort & Spa in Thailand (Asia/Pacific), Agape Cottages in the British Virgin Islands (Caribbean), Le Meridien Cyberport in Hong Kong (China), Movenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea in Jordan (Middle East), Hacienda Tres Rios in Mexico (North/Central America) and Chepu Adventures Eco Lodge in Chile (South America).

The special merit awards went to Steiger OHG (Germany) for Best Attraction, Inselgemeinde Juist (Germany) for Best Business, the Hannover Congress Centrum (Germany) for Best Convention Center, Comite Regional du Tourisme de Bretagne (France) for Best Destination Management Company, and Class Tour (Brazil) for Best Tour Company.

Green Globe Certification’s CEO, Guido Bauer, said : “Congratulations to all our winners for their outstanding contributions to sustainable tourism! I am thrilled about this wonderful success of our members worldwide and their commitment to making green choices for global environmental preservation.”

Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe Certification is a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, supported by the United Nations Foundation. For information visit www.greenglobe.com

Near one big world-renowned aquarium, the spectacular sight of Grunion spawns will soon be visible along the beaches of La Jolla, California.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego is hosting an adventure centered around the spectacle. From late March through May, observe the mysterious grunion spawn on the beaches of La Jolla.

On certain spring nights following high tides, hundreds of the small, silvery fish ride the waves onto shore for this remarkable mating ritual, which happens only in Southern California. While on the beach, female grunion bury themselves half-way in the sand to lay eggs, while males wrap themselves around the females to fertilize their eggs. Both catch a wave to return to sea.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps naturalists will guide participants through an unforgettable night, starting with an interactive presentation on grunion, followed by a rare opportunity to witness grunion eggs hatch before their eyes. The unique experience continues with a moonlight beach exploration to witness the grunion run, nature willing. Please bring a flashlight and warm jacket.

The program is $14 per person, ages six and over. Ages 6-13 must attend with a paid adult.

See http://aquarium.ucsd.edu for full time schedule and costs. Grunion runs do not take place at Birch Aquarium. Reservations must be received in advance by registering online or by calling 858-534-7336.

