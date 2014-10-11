Quirky Cabaret Fun on Central Oregon Coast with 'You Speak English, Don't You'

Published 11/10/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of Czech-American fusion music and humor comes together on Saturday, November 15 as the Lincoln City Cultural Center brings in Mark and Helena Greathouse. The pair are a husband and wife music duo coming to the central Oregon coast to present their one-hour performance of “You Do Speak English, Don’t You?”

The duo create something unique with this lively, family-friendly, lively cabaret-style program. It has already had two successful showings at the Portland Fertile Ground Festival of New Works this last year.

The show features Mark’s own songs, as well several familiar songs and parts of instrumental numbers, all interspersed with short, humorous dialogues highlighting challenges Helena and Mark have experienced in their lives as a Czech-American couple. Mark’s compositions range from love songs to ragtime. Helena presents her own blend of expressive dance and song, accompanied by Mark on the accordion.

Mark is a musician/composer from Portland, and Helena is a singer/actor/dancer originally from Prague, Czech Republic. The show gives the story of how the two met in Europe and eventually married, moved to the U.S. and made their living here.

The Greathouses have performed for many years in the Northwest as well as in several European countries. Each began performing in their youth, Mark with his dad on stage in Portland, and Helena on Czechoslovak National Radio and TV in Prague. Little did they know then that, following their professional careers, they would once again be performing and having fun at it. Their stage name is ‘GREATHOUSE of Music’ and they have a line of CDs. Check out their website at: www.greathouseofmusic.com.

The cabaret will start at 7 pm on Saturday, Nov. 15, at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets are $11 in advance, to reserve yours, call 541-994-9994 or drop by the information center at the LCCC (open 10 am to 4 pm every day but Tuesday). You’re also welcome to try the center’s new online ticketing service, clickable through the center website, www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org

