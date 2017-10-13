Startlingly Cool History Exhibits at Oregon Coast Museum, Oct. 20 Event

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 10/13/2017 at 1:07 PM PDT - Updated 10/13/2017 at 1:09 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, one history museum is exploding with new exhibits. The Burrows House Museum and staff in Newport will host an open house and autumn social on Friday, October 20 to celebrate this.

The event, starting at 5:30 p.m., marks the official opening of three new exhibits that take you to some remarkable places in time. You'll find a diverse array of objects – sometimes startling - ranging from a vintage “personal communicator” (a one-pound monstrosity sort of ancient cell phone) to a decorative sword made of Chinese coins taken in trade on the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Reservation over 100 years ago.

Siletz Room: The Clarinda G. Copeland Collection. The one-of-a kind gorgeous objects in The Copeland Collection are perhaps the most requested objects in the Society’s collection. This traditional exhibit using vintage oak and glass cases features baskets, beads, dance aprons, headdress, purses, tishai sticks, spears, spoons and more. Longtime residents recall fondly earlier exhibits of the Copeland Collection, a fixture at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s old Log Cabin Museum.


Special Delivery: Lincoln County Postal Service History. Explore the history of the once numerous post offices in this part of the Oregon coast. Mail carriers of old had it rough: muddy roads and high tides were a daily battle. The old Eddyville P.O. boxes, a vintage postman’s uniform and a “sanitary” stamp dispenser are central to this exhibit.

Gadget Graveyard: Replaced by the Smartphone. Rotary dial phones, hand crank phonographs, tube type TV’s, mechanical adding machines all have something in common – they have arguably been replaced by the smart phone. These objects and much more round out this exhibit of our changing times.

This happening of historical proportions is a fun and casual way to spend the evening digging deeper into the central Oregon as you learn about history and chat with local residents and visitors, as well as the knowledgeable staff. You'll get to take in Burrows House exhibits old and new, and a cookie buffet, cider, and coffee will be available during the event. Admission is free – donations gratefully accepted.

A half hour prior to the open house (5 p.m.), the Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting. Voting for new board members and officers will take place in the Carriage House, adjacent to the Burrows House Museum. All society members are encouraged to attend and vote.

The Burrows House Museum is located at 545 SW 9th Street in Newport, behind the Newport Armory (541) 265-7509. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.






 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


