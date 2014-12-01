Robert Burns and Birds on Central Oregon Coast in January

Published 01/12/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – For the next three weeks, look for something a bit different to do in the central Oregon coast town of Newport. A collection of modern day Celts are holding a supper in honor of a famous Scottish poet, and there are two fascinating events put on by a local birding group. (Above: near Beaver Creek, where a birding trip takes place this month.)

"Tanzanian Flora, Fauna and Maasai (Masai) Culture" is the subject on Thursday, January 16. Conrad Willett will present photos and discuss Sub Saharan wildlife, basic Serengeti flora, and a cultural exchange with the Maasai. This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting – open to the public - starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. The PUD is on the west side of the highway between Whaler's Village and Atonement Lutheran Church. Cost is free. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, January 18 it's more outdoor adventures with "Birding Field Trip at Beaver Creek State Natural Area." Brian Fowler, Oregon State Parks Interpretive Ranger, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip.

Winter rains fill the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek attracting hundreds of ducks, including Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. Often Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle and Red-tailed Hawk are seen hunting the soggy grounds.

This event is free and open to everyone. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the Visitor Center on North Beaver Creek Rd. The field trip will last two hours. For a Beaver Creek Trail Guide and Birding Checklist visit http://www.oregonstateparks.org/park_261.php For more info, call

541-961-1307.

The Celtic Heritage Alliance will be a hosting celebration with the 3rd annual Robert Burns Supper - happening Saturday, January 25 at the Shilo Inn in Newport.

For over 200 years, the poetry and works of Robert Burns have been celebrated at gatherings just like this, all over the world, not just on New Year's Eve when we ring in the new year with Auld Lang Syne.

Organizers say to dust off your kilt and tie. Guests dress in high Scottish style for this fine five-course traditional Scottish feast. Scotch lovers will also enjoy sampling five unique single malt scotches during the night. A presentation on Burns, readings of his works, and live music will round out the evening.

All funds raised for this event will go to support the Celtic Heritage Alliance in its non-profit mission to promote and preserve Celtic culture on the Oregon coast. Purchase tickets at newportcelticfestival.com, stop by Bridie's Irish Faire in Nye Beach, or call 541-574-9366 for details.

