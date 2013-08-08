Central Oregon Coast Features Rough Buccaneer Rampage Sports Events

Published 08/08/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - It is the first of its kind in Newport, but across the nation it's a quickly-growing sport. This one, however, because it's held on the central Oregon coast, has a pirate theme. (Above: one of the central Oregon coast's more popular beach spots).

The first annual Buccaneer Rampage will be Saturday, August 24 in Newport: a 5K course that features a number of grueling obstacles spread out over muddy, steep terrain. This obstacle race has such challenges as flaming hurdles to mud crawls and rope walls. People will be running, crawling, and climbing their way around the course, said organizer Liam Hughes.

This Buccaneer Rampage is organized by the City of Newport Parks and Recreation, and proceeds from the event go to help the youth sports scholarship program – and much of it will be in pirate costume.

“Obstacles will include things like crawling under barbwire through mud,” Hughes said. “Climbing over walls, swinging on ropes, sliding down mounds of mud into pits of water only to climb out the other side and side into another one, all connected with a fun trail run.”

The Buccaneer Rampage will also feature an after party with music, food and a beer garden.

It is held at the Newport Municipal Airport, 135 SE 84th St, Newport, Oregon.

Spectators watch for free. Prices for registration are $30 until August 22; $45 on the day of the event.

Due to the intense nature of this event participants must be 18 years of age or older on race day. Contact Liam Hughes at (541) 574-5453. http://www.buccaneerrampage.com/

