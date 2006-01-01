Oregon Coast Spring Break Kicks Off with Stunning, Sunny Weather

Published 03/20/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Sunny and blue is the forecast for this weekend on the Oregon coast, starting almost immediately. Today – Thursday – has been glorious out on the beaches, and the trend will continue at the beginning of spring break. Rain comes in during the weekdays, however, according to National Weather Service (NWS) predictions, but still some sun will be poking through.

These forecasts are for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City and Yachats.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a rather chilly high near 50 degrees, maybe in the upper 40's. Some sizable winds with gusts in and around 15 mph or higher will cool things down even more. Winds increase at night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50's and light winds less than 10 mph.

Sunday will be about the same on both the north Oregon coast and central coast – mostly sunny with similar temperatures.

Monday again will kick off the spring break weekdays with more mostly sunny conditions and slightly higher temperatures closer to 60. The central coast seems likely to have less clouds, according to the NWS forecasts.

Tuesday through the rest of the week looks to be the return of rain. The NWS said rain is likely but some sun may be appearing as their forecasts indicate "mostly cloudy." Highs will be in the upper 40's to lower 50's, but nighttime temps won't stray very far, only dipping down to the lower 40's.

More about the Oregon coast below, including detailed weather links for the region. Greater Oregon weather can be found here. More spring break info below as well.

Depoe Bay

Near Florence

Rockaway Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted