The Breakers Beach Houses, Neskowin. Vacation rentals where the beach is literally at your doorstep. Each private beach home features spectacular ocean views, two levels, 1,200 feet of fun, a large oceanfront deck, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. All homes sleep at least six people. Full kitchens and wood burning fireplaces with wood provided. Cable TV, DVD, stereo and wi fi in most homes. Most are pet friendly with a fee. Each home is individually decorated and full of character. Sleek, modern yet classy interiors that feel like upscale home. Children’s play area and barbecues. All homes rent for the same price. Close to golf resorts, fishing, surfing, kayaking, crabbing and horseback riding – a short drive to restaurants for all tastes in Pacific City or Lincoln City. Hiking on Cascade Head and nature refuges nearby. Lighthouse 25 miles away along Three Capes Loop. Onsite managers to meet your needs. 48060 Breakers Blvd. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3417. www.breakersoregon.co m