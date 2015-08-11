Birding Events; Public Input on New Oregon Coast State Park

(Newport, Oregon) – Two fun nature events on the central Oregon coast and a new state park coming to the north coast. The latter needs some help with a name.

All three are happening in November on the Oregon coast.

On Thursday, November 19. Bori Olla presents "Behavioral Observations of Life the Coral Reefs of Bonaire" in Newport.

Bori is a marine scientist who has been widely published in professional journals about marine behavioral ecology. His underwater video at Bonaire (which is 65 miles north of Venezuela) focuses on changes in appearance and behavior of fish as they develop from juveniles to adults. It also illustrates aspects of the cycle from plankton to species that eat plankton that in turn become food for predators. Other featured topics include moray eels and the importance of sand habitats adjacent to coral reefs.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Public Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free and the public is welcome. 541-265-2965.

Then, on November 22, it's time to get outdoors with a birding field trip. That day features "Birds of Seal Rock and Beaver Creek."

International bird trip leader Eric Horvath will guide a Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip at Seal Rock State Recreation Area and along Beaver Creek Natural Area from 9 - 11 a.m. The day will begin by scanning the ocean to view Ancient Murrelets, Surfbirds, loons and grebes. Coastal rocky areas should harbor roosting Black Oystercatchers, Black Turnstones, Surfbirds, and possibly a Rock

Sandpiper.

The trip will end with a short drive along Beaver Creek to view wintering ducks. Meet in the parking lot of Seal Rock State Recreation Area (Mile Post 150.9) at 9 AM and dress for variable weather. This guided bird walk is free and open to everyone. 541-961-1307.

About 60 miles north of Newport, in the Sand Lake area near Pacific City, Oregon State Parks is mulling over the name for a new state park on the north Oregon coast. The Beltz property at the south end of the Sand Lake Estuary will be the latest addition to the park system, and the agency wants public input on the name.

OPRD said it has considered several options in coming up with a moniker for the park, weighing names that reflect past owners, politicians, and landscape features.

“After thinking about what we hope the park will become - a beautiful, natural place that offers a low-key, intimate connection to south Tillamook County - we decided to go with a name that will introduce people to a relatively unknown native plant: Sitka Sedge State Natural Area.”



Sitka sedge is a beautiful native grass found in pockets throughout the property, and OPRD said they believe it's a perfect fit for this new park: “graceful, ecologically important, and native.”

There are photos of Sitka sedge online at http://bit.ly/sitkasedge.

"We will be taking this recommendation to our commission at their next meeting on November 18 in Hood River," OPRD said. If you'd like to share what you think about it, you can send an email to oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov. More about both areas below, and at the Three Capes Virtual Tour, Map and the Seal Rock, Waldport Virtual Tour, Map.

















