Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

UPDATE: Oregon Coast High Wind Warning Extended to Midnight Tonight

Published 02/28/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT = Updated 03/01/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium: Sunday brought in a few heavy wind moments in Seaside

(Oregon Coast) – The north and central Oregon coast will soon be under a high wind warning, in effect through Tuesday at midnight. It has been extended today. Somewhat big winds already started kicking in on Sunday, making for a blustery day that really only got hit by gusts in the 30's. (Photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium: Sunday brought in a few heavy wind moments in Seaside).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the warning, saying quite windy conditions are also headed inland to places like Portland, Salem and Eugene. Sustained winds could be in the 30's and 40's for beach towns, with gusts up into the 50's.

A high wind watch from the NWS yesterday was upgraded to a warning earlier today. So far, gusts have only been recorded a little over 30 mph hour (by the Yaquina Bay buoy at Newport), and sustained winds have been breezy but generally not over the teens.

The NWS said there is more to come, however.

“A strong Pacific front will produce strong winds along the south Washington and north Oregon coasts and the exposed areas of the adjacent coastal mountains on Tuesday, with quite windy conditions inland,” the NWS said.

Beaches and headlands still could see gusts up to 70 mph in the coming day. Coastal communities are looking at south winds from 25 mph and up, with gusts into the 50's or 60's.

Wave height will remain surprisingly low until Tuesday, when you'll see 18-foot swells. Then, for the rest of the week they'll stay around ten feet high or less. However, Friday is expected to see 20-foot swells, making for some good (but rainy) stormwatching weather on the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a great time to hit the beaches in search of agates and other wonders left behind by the ocean. Wave conditions will be much safer, and some amount of erosion will have taken place, which reveals agate beds. Big waves are also known for tossing funky finds onto the sands, like manmade oddities or weird sea life. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted