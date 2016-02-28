UPDATE: Oregon Coast High Wind Warning Extended to Midnight Tonight

Published 02/28/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT = Updated 03/01/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The north and central Oregon coast will soon be under a high wind warning, in effect through Tuesday at midnight. It has been extended today. Somewhat big winds already started kicking in on Sunday, making for a blustery day that really only got hit by gusts in the 30's. (Photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium: Sunday brought in a few heavy wind moments in Seaside).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the warning, saying quite windy conditions are also headed inland to places like Portland, Salem and Eugene. Sustained winds could be in the 30's and 40's for beach towns, with gusts up into the 50's.

A high wind watch from the NWS yesterday was upgraded to a warning earlier today. So far, gusts have only been recorded a little over 30 mph hour (by the Yaquina Bay buoy at Newport), and sustained winds have been breezy but generally not over the teens.

The NWS said there is more to come, however.

“A strong Pacific front will produce strong winds along the south Washington and north Oregon coasts and the exposed areas of the adjacent coastal mountains on Tuesday, with quite windy conditions inland,” the NWS said.

Beaches and headlands still could see gusts up to 70 mph in the coming day. Coastal communities are looking at south winds from 25 mph and up, with gusts into the 50's or 60's.

Wave height will remain surprisingly low until Tuesday, when you'll see 18-foot swells. Then, for the rest of the week they'll stay around ten feet high or less. However, Friday is expected to see 20-foot swells, making for some good (but rainy) stormwatching weather on the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a great time to hit the beaches in search of agates and other wonders left behind by the ocean. Wave conditions will be much safer, and some amount of erosion will have taken place, which reveals agate beds. Big waves are also known for tossing funky finds onto the sands, like manmade oddities or weird sea life. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















