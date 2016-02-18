Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Singing the Winter Blues at Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Concert

Published 02/18/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

photo: Cannon Beach History Center and Museum

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be getting the winter blues on February 27, as audiences will sing along to that genre with the appearance of guitarist and singer Lauren Sheehan. The multi-talented blues and folk musician will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum, playing guitar, mandolin, and banjo while singing. (Above photo: Cannon Beach History Center and Museum).

Sheehan is a charismatic ‘songster’, an interpreter of songs learned from some of America’s greatest folk and blues artists. She slides through old lyrics like clear water through a smooth creak bed. According to Reed Magazine (2/08), “Lauren [Sheehan] has the authenticity, the sound and the knowledge of the folk/blues genre that other acts can only aspire to."

Sheehan gives memorable performances of old boozy Memphis blues, to old time banjo tunes, to old country songs and electric modern folk. She studied classical guitar as a child and became infected by the spirit of the fiddle. She wrote her thesis at Reed College on American Folk music before spending a number of years playing in small ensembles. She brings a passion and knowledge to each performance that adds a feeling of authenticity.

Her 2011 release 'Rose City Ramble' reached the "Top 10" on the folk radio charts. In 2015, Sheehan released two new albums “Lauren Sheehan: Songster Roots of Americana” and another album that she did with her daughter called “Tillamook Burn”, which reached number six on folk radio. She has performed all over the United States, and appeared on the nationally syndicated radio show 'River City Folk'. 'Rose City Ramble' is Sheehan's third full-length release. She is also a regular at the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival. Seating is limited. Tickets are $12 for adults and $2 for children. Complimentary snacks and wine will be available.

All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips. Tickets are available through the online gift shop (www.cbhistory.org/shop), by phone (503-436-9301), or at the door. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More about this area below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.








 

 

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted