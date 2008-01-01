A Sampling of Wacky Oregon Coast Weather Photos

Highway 26 in the snow, close to the Seaside, Cannon Beach junction. Taken Christmas night in 2012

Pacific City in the snow back around 2008.

Depoe Bay's Trollers Lodge motel is inundated during a major snowstorm a few years back.

Sometimes the craziest weather is just a simple rainbow showing up in an unexpected place. Here, the mountains just east of Nehalem, on the north Oregon coast, can be seen with a dusting of snow in the background. You can even see the famed Onion Peak.

What's next for Oregon coast weather? See the full forecasts, currents condtions and constant weather alerts for

