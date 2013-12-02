Black History Month on Central Coast Looks at Oregon's Past

Published 02/12/2013

Walidah Imarisha will lead a discussion about Blacks in Oregon, Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Carriage House of the Lincoln County Historical Society.

(Newport, Oregon) – An upcoming program on the central Oregon coast this examines the history of African-Americans in this state, and asks questions like: Have you ever wondered why the Black population in Oregon is so small?

It turns out the state has had an uneven history that includes Black exclusion and discrimination and, at the same time, a vibrant Black culture that helped sustain many communities throughout the state - a history that is not taught in schools.

This is the focus of “Why Aren’t There More Black People in Oregon? A Hidden History,” a free conversation with Portland State University author and adjunct professor Walidah Imarisha in celebration of Black History Month. The program will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2 p.m. in the Carriage House of the Lincoln County Historical Society, 545 SW Ninth St., Newport. This program is hosted by the Historical Society and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.

Imarisha has taught in Portland State University’s Black studies department, where she has created classes about topics as diverse as the history of the Black Panther Party, race and the history of prisons, Hurricane Katrina, and hip hop as literature. She has facilitated writing workshops, for students in third grade to twelfth, in community centers, youth detention facilities, and women’s prisons.

For more information about this free program, call 541-265-7509.

Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future.

The Lincoln County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the history of Lincoln County. It operates the Burrows House and Log Cabin museums located at 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport. The museums are free and open to the public. The Burrows House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Log Cabin Museum is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

