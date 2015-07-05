Central Oregon Coast Bird Opps Include Field Trip, Bird Count

(Newport, Oregon) – Are there not enough coastal birds in your life? Three events in Newport and Yachats will fill that need in May. One allows you to help keep count of Oystercatchers on the coast, one is a birding field trip and another is a fabulous presentation. (Above: Hummingbird photo by Ram Pampish).

Oregon Marine Reserve Partnership and CoastWatch will be hosting a black oystercatcher training for everyone interested on May 8 at 4 pm at the Yachats Commons in Yachats. The meeting is in room #3 at the Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N., Room #3, Yachats, Oregon.

Training covers project background and goals, a review of the sampling protocol and a discussion about coordinating the counts. It will also be an opportunity for those who have participated in these counts before to share knowledge on oystercatcher monitoring - things you’ve found that work well and things that haven't.

Local beach expert Fawn Custer urges the general public to attend.

"Feel free to invite others that might be interested too," Custer said.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Please RSVP to Fawn Custer 541.270.0027

fawn@oregonshores.org if you plan to attend.

The naturalist presentation happens on Thursday, May 21. Dan Elbert presents "Snowy Plover Recovery along the Oregon Coast."

Shorebirds have captured our imagination for thousands of years. This presentation explores our cultural and natural relationships with one particular shorebird that is emblematic of the Oregon coast, the Snowy Plover. Discover its plight and the efforts that have been invested for more than 20 years to stabilize and recover this marvelous little bird.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 PM at the Public Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. The PUD is on the west side of the Highway between Whaler's Village and Atonement Lutheran Church. Cost: free. Everyone is welcome! For more info, call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, May 23 it's the "Birding Field Trip along the Mike Miller Educational Trail."

Professional bird enthusiast Ram Papish will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip along the one mile wooded trail loop. Migratory songbirds will have arrived and their song will liven the forest. You'll search and listen for Tree Swallow, Orange-crowned and Wilson's Warblers, Rufous Hummingbird, Purple Finch, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Black-headed Grosbeak, and Swainson's Thrush.

Please meet at the parking lot of Lincoln County's Mike Miller Park by 8 a.m. To get there, travel 1.2 miles south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge on Hwy 101 and turn east onto SE 50th Street. Drive 1/4 mile to the trailhead. Please dress or bring clothes for variable weather. This event is free and open to the public. For more info, call 541-961-1307.

