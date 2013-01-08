Birding Possibilities Abound On Oregon Coast Now, Say Officials

Published 08/01/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Plenty of rather dramatic bird possibilities exist right now, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Various kinds of pelicans are kicking around the north Oregon coast near Astoria, Peregrine Falcons and Common Murres are aplenty around Cape Meares, and the central Oregon coast has plenty offer as well.

A field trip in Newport will help you get your bird on, happening August 3. On that Saturday, Range Bayer will lead a Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip in celebration of the 140th lighting of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse. Meet in the parking lot by the Yaquina Head Lighthouse at 8 a.m. Dress or bring clothes for variable weather.

While looking for seabirds that include common murre, pigeon guillemot, black oystercatcher, Brandt's cormorant and brown pelican, you will also learn about the history of birds and the lighthouse as noted by former lighthouse keepers.

The trip starts at 8 a.m. at Yaquina Head in Newport and will last three hours. It is free and open to everyone, but there is a fee to enter Yaquina Head, unless you have a season pass. For more information, call (541) 961-1307. (Above: Brown Pelican)

ODFW said you should be able to catch plenty of glimpses of great blue herons and great egrets on the Oregon coast about now.

These two species of impressive bird largely live in coastal estuaries this time of year. This means watery areas just east of the beaches, such as the Yachats River, parts of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay near Manzanita, Tillamook Bay, Waldport's Alsea Bay and plenty of waterways around Newport.

Nehalem Bay

“Both herons and egrets are wading birds that prowl the shallows looking for fish, crustaceans and amphibians,” ODFW said.

Great blue herons are the largest members of their family in North America with a wing span of more than six feet and standing as tall as 54 inches. Their grey, black and white plumage gives them a formal appearance, like they are wearing morning coats.

ODFW said you'll also find their appearance of the great egret quite elegant with its white feathers. With a yellow bill and black legs, it stands as much as 40 inches tall. The bird is the symbol of the National Audubon Society, which was formed in part to prevent the killing of birds for their feathers.

