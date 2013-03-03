Oregon Coast Birding and Invasive Species Events in March

Published 03/03/2013

White Crowned Sparrow (photo courtesy Ram Papish)

(Newport, Oregon) – March is about birding and learning about invasive plant species on the central Oregon coast, as two meetings of the Yaquina Birders and Naturalists group features presentations on both.

Thursday, March 21. Aaron Duzik presents "How to Identify and Report High Priority Invasive Plants in Lincoln County."

Aaron is with the Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District and will speak about their invasive species control program. He will discuss why and how they treat high priority invasive plants as well as how to identify them.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. Cost is free and the public is welcome. 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, March 23, it's time to hit the great outdoors of the central Oregon coast with "Birding Field Trip to Siletz Bay."

The Yaquina Birders & Naturalists is inviting the public on a birding field trip around Siletz

Bay in Lincoln City, led by Dick Demarest.

Siletz Bay has a mix of tidal wetlands and forested edges. During the field trip you'll look for Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, many species of ducks, and wading birds like the Great Blue Heron and Great Egret. In the woodlands you may see or hear Rufous Hummingbird, White-crowned Sparrow, Chestnut-backed Chickadee, Townsend's Warbler, Hairy Woodpecker, Varied Thrush and more.

The group is encouraging the public to attend this free event. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the end of SW 51st street in Lincoln City, in the Taft district (near Mo's). The field trip will last about three hours. For more information call 541-961-1307.

