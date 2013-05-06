Oregon Coast Bird Events Coming Up, Including Field Trip

Published 06/05/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Yaquina Birders & Naturalists hosts two events in June on the central Oregon coast that will be of great interest to anyone engaged by the natural side of things along these shores. (Above: Newport's Yaquina Head)

On Thursday, June 20, the group takes you far from the Oregon coast. Roy Lowe of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows up to talk about "A Visit to National Nature Reserves in the People's Republic of China."

Above: photo from Lowe's China expedition.

This comes from a relationship between U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the State Forestry Administration in the People's Republic of China for more than 20 years, where the two have been sharing their expertise in fish and wildlife management and research.

Last December, Lowe was a member of a team that traveled to China and visited National Nature Reserves in the Qinling Mountains, a National Wetland Reserve at Dongting Lake, and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. Cost is free and the public is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.

Back to the central Oregon coast, local birder and wildlife artist Ram Papish leads a field trip to Newport's Yaquina Head on Saturday, June 22 to look at the “Birds of Yaquina Head.”

June is the best time of year to look for nesting seabirds at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. You are likely to see Common Murre, Pigeon Guillemot, Black Oystercatcher, Brandt's Cormorant, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, and Brown Pelican.

Meet in the parking lot by the Yaquina Head Lighthouse at 8:00 a.m. and dress or bring clothes for variable weather. The field trip will last two hours. While this event is free and open to everyone, there is a fee to enter Yaquina Head without a pass. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More about the area below, including where to stay in Newport and the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles