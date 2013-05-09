Central Oregon Coast Bird, Naturalist Programs This Month

Published 09/05/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – More ways to have fun that are for the birds, as they say, are coming up in Newport.

The Yaquina Naturalists and Birders group of the central Oregon coast has a couple of interesting events planned for later this month. In one you can take a nature's hike through Tanzania and another features a field trip to two central Oregon coast hotspots for birds.

On Thursday, September 19. Katie Duzik presents "A Natural History Journey Through Northern Tanzania." Katie will share natural history travel stories and photographs from her trip to Tanzania in East Africa. From the great plains of the Serengeti east to the Ngorongoro Crater and onward to the Great Rift Valley, she will share what she learned about African natural history in the context of resource conservation, wildlife management, and ecotourism.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. Cost is free and the general public is welcome. For more info call 541-265-2965.

Then on Saturday, September 21 the groups hosts a Birding Field Trip to Seal Rock and Beaver Creek. Laimons Osis will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Some of the waterbirds that spend the winter along the Oregon coast begin to return in early Fall. During thisv field trip expect to see Harlequin Ducks, Brown Pelicans, Black Oystercatchers, and other species of waterbirds.

Meet in the parking lot of Ona Beach State Park at 8:30 a.m. and dress or bring clothes for variable weather. The field trip will last until 11 a.m. This event is free and open to everyone; beginning birders are welcome. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More about the area around Seal Rock and Newport below, including the Seal Rock, Waldport Virtual Tour, Map.

