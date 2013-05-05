|
Central Oregon Coast Birding Events Highlighted by Field Trip
(Newport, Oregon) – May brings more birding and nature events to the central Oregon coast, as the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists group of Newport plans another lecture and a field trip.
On Thursday, May 16, it's "What's Out There? Pelagic Birds of the Oregon Coast."
It's a close look at the kinds of migratory and resident pelagic birds that happen along the Oregon coast, but it also looks into the diverse areas around the globe that you find these species. The lecture delves into the huge variety of them and where they nest.
The presentation comes from pelagic trips in Oregon by Bird Guide.
This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. Cost is free and the general public is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.
On Saturday, May 18, it's "Birding Field Trip at Beaver Creek State Natural Area," which is a thickly forested area just south of Newport, not far from Seal Rock.
Brian Fowler, Oregon State Parks Interpretive Ranger, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Spring migration is underway and the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek will be buzzing with a variety of song and marsh birds including Hermit Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Western Tanager, Black-headed Grosbeak, Pacific-slope Flycatcher, Band-tailed Pigeon, Virginia Rail and Great Egrets.
Again, the general public is encouraged to attend. It is free.
Dress for variable weather and meet at 8 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Visitor Center on North Beaver Creek Road. The field trip will last three hours. For a Beaver Creek Trail Guide and Birding Checklist visit http://www.oregonstateparks.org/park_261.php For more information call 541-961-1307.
