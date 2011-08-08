Birds Abound in Parts of Oregon Coast

Published 08/08/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is touting some remarkable birding possibilities on the Oregon coast right now. (Above: Newport's Yaquina Head)

Since late July, Common Murre chicks have been showing up in great numbers on offshore rocks. ODFW said murres had settled into their nesting sites and laid the first of their eggs around May.

Cape Meares

These days they are ready to try flying, which should create some spectacular sights for bird watchers. ODFW said male murres coax the little ones to jump off the rocks and into the water.

“Not all the chicks survive this sink-or-swim approach,” ODFW said in a press release. “Some of them die when they hit the rocks and others drown.”

These nests also tempt bald eagles, who are looking to munch on the baby birds.

“Biologists observing colonies of murres report an increased number of bald eagles disturbing the nesting colonies this year,” ODFW said.

Eagle attacks on murre nests also bring in other predator birds, as the murre parents briefly leave the nest unattended to chase off the eagles. Gulls, ravens and even turkey vultures then swoop in and take advantage of this opportunity.

Tidal flats at Nehalem Bay

This kind of predation has caused an 80 percent failure among the mating murres in a research plot on Newport’s Yaquinna Head.

ODFW urges the public to check out the drama firsthand: bring binoculars, a spotting scope or a camera with a high-powered zoom lens.

Offshore rocks where you may find these include just south of Cannon Beach, Cape Meares, Newport’s Yaquina Head, and many spots just south of Yachats like Neptune State Park or near Florence and the Sea Lion Caves.

Tidal flats are also an excellent spot to spot wading birds like herons or egrets at the moment. These and estuary areas like at Seaside’s Necanicum River, Nehalem Bay or Waldport are showing off such creatures on the hunt for small fish, frogs and small mammals.

Seaside: near the tidal flats at the river mouth

“They hunt the shallow water using their long beaks and snake-like necks to strike at submerged prey,” ODFW said. “Great blue herons are the largest member of the heron family and weigh between four and eight pounds and have a wing span of more than six feet. Great egrets are also members of the heron family and are smaller, usually weighing about two pounds. Tall, with white plumage and black legs, the great heron has a wing span of around six feet.”

ODFW notes how Newport’s Range Bayer conducted a great blue heron census on July 20, finding 109 herons. He also found 40 great egrets – 39 more than he found on July 6.

Bayer told ODFW that egrets seem to be on a seasonal upswing.

ODFW said you can find plenty of other birds this time of year as well, including Caspian terns, scoters, common loons, Pacific loons, bald eagles, whimbrels, western sandpipers and more.

Near Florence

Necanicum River, Seaside

