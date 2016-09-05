Raucous Bike Race Draws 100's on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/09/2016 at 8:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – If rushing around in mud at high speeds is your thing – or just watching it happen - then one bike race this weekend on the central Oregon coast is your ticket. Newport hosts the 2016 Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race on May 14, a now-annual event that continues to turn heads in the sports world with its wild courses.

The Coast Hill Classic Mountain Bike Race happens around Newport's South Beach, in a winding, 11-mile course that begins at the Oregon Coast Community College. Beginners complete one lap, while more experienced riders do two laps that equal 23 miles.

Riders will zip along trails with gorgeous ocean views, through meadows, a gnarly single track section, some steep downhill runs and killer climbs. This year’s course will be different from years past as new trails have been added. Riders will get all of the same great views, but also race by ponds, through old farmsteads, and on rolling single track.

It is sure to be a muddy course, said organizer Michael Cavanaugh: a rugged and rambunctious run that now draws hundreds of participants and almost as many onlookers and supporters.

This year’s race has been entered into the Oregon Off Road Series and is ranked number four - and it's the first time the race has been held on a Saturday.

The City of Newport Parks & Recreation is partnering with Bike Newport to put on the event. Proceeds will go towards the youth programs scholarship fund at the Newport Recreation Center, which allows children from economically disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of programs. Bike Newport, the Newport News-times and other local volunteers are volunteering alongside staff from the Newport Parks and Recreation Department for this old race that is formerly known as the Ben Eder Memorial.

Race day registration will open at 8:30am and close 20 minutes before the start of each group. There are nine separate groups, with the first race of the adult divisions starting at 10 a.m. The Grommet Race (kids 8-12) will begin at 9 a.m. This division races 2.5 miles.

The awards ceremony happens approximately 1:30 pm. There is a raffle with prizes held immediately after the awards ceremony (open to participants only).

There will be a pre-ride at 2 pm on Saturday May 13 for anyone who wants to preview the course. Exact race times and registration information is available at http://www.coasthillsclassic.com/, including the opportunity to register online until May 11. 541-265-9917. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

