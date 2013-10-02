Oregon Looking for More Scenic Bikeway Nominations

Published 02/10/2013

(Salem, Oregon) – Your favorite part of the Oregon coast could become the next Scenic Bikeway. It all depends on who submits a proposal for what section of the state to get a little bit of an upgrade to make it ideal for bicycling. (Above: Otter Loop road, near Depoe Bay).

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for areas that would like to be designated by the state as scenic bikeways. The deadline for application by e-mail is March 15, and a designation by the state means that area is the “best of the best” of Oregon roads usable for bicycling – as well as paths through cities or nature spots.

Those applying on behalf of these place would also be responsible for writing and implementing a bikeway plan if the route is accepted. Applicants can be a person or organization, and state officials encourage the applicant to contact bicycle recreation coordinator Alex Phillips at 503-986-0631 or alex.phillips@state.or.us before making an application.

The application process will consist of a proposed route and letters of support from all relevant road jurisdictions the route uses, whether it is state, county or local city. The handbook and application are posted at www.oregonscenicbikeways.org

Routes submitted will be rated on their scenic values from a cyclist's perspective by the Oregon Scenic Bikeway Committee, and that body will in turn make recommendations to the OPRD director. From there, Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission must give final approvals.

The scenic bikeway program is a partnership that includes Cycle Oregon, Travel Oregon, the Oregon Department of Transportation and OPRD. The Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway was developed in 2005 by the partnership. Applications for additional bikeways have been taken twice, with approximately half of those proposed being designated.

There are nine designated bikeways at this time. So far, none are on the Oregon coast.

Bikeway information link.

More Oregon coast below:

Seaside

Waldport

Newport

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted