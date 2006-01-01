Gnarly Bike Race Next Weekend on Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/26/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - 20 miles of muddy, gravelly and grueling bike racing at high speeds may not sound like fun for everyone, but to some competitors in that field it means another moment of dirt bike heaven on the central Oregon coast.

May 5 brings the 2nd Annual Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race to Newport's South Beach area, a race that's part rugged and rough ride and part fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the youth programs scholarship fund at the Newport Recreation Center, which allows children from economically disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of programs.

Bike Newport, the Newport News-times and other local volunteers - along with staff from the Newport Parks and Recreation Department - have come together to breath new life into this old race, formerly known as the Ben Eder Memorial.

Organizer Liam Hughes said last year's initial event went off so well they had to have another. This may turn out to be the biking version of Newport's now-massive running marathon in early summer.

“The first year was a fantastic success with over 150 competitors from Pros all the way to beginners,” said Hughes. “We have an awesome course designed with gorgeous ocean views, meadows, sick down-hill, gnarly single track, killer climbs, and what's sure to be a wet and muddy course.”

The riding times vary slightly, according to different races for different groups. Most of the courses are 20 miles long but two categories will be 10 miles long. They start around 10 a.m., with new races beginning every two minutes.

Pre-registration fees are $30, and $40 to register on the day of the race.

Registration on the day of the race opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes 20 minutes before the start of each group.

For those who want to get a feel for the course beforehand, there will be a pre-ride at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4.

There will be a kids race once the finishers have crossed the line. Awards ceremonies happen about 1:30 p.m.

A raffle will feature some awesome prizes after the awards ceremony, Hughes said.

Medical support will be onsite by the Newport Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department Search and Rescue.

Directions: The registration and staging area will be located in the Oregon Coast Community College parking lot. If heading south from Newport on 101 take a left on 40th street. You will then follow the road round and take a right into the community college parking lot. (400 Southeast College Way South Beach, OR 97366).

Hughes said to be beware of bad directions from internet map services. The college is a new building and some maps have been sending people to the city wastewater plant.

For information on this year's race contact Hughes at the Newport Recreation Center at (541) 265-7783. Or stop in at Bike Newport (541) 265-9917. CoastHillsClassic.com

