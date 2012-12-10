|
Big Seas, Waves Coming to Oregon Coast Early Next Week
Published
10/12/2012
(Oregon Coast) – Some big waves and swells are coming to the beaches of Oregon this weekend – the first in a long while, as conditions have been abnormally calm this year. Some forecasters have talked about 20-foot swells along the Oregon coast, while the National Weather Service (NWS) seems to be speaking more in terms of 14 feet combined seas early in the week.
“A series of Pacific fronts will bring increasing seas and winds to the coastal waters into early next week,” the NWS said in its bulletin.
But what does this mean? And what is a sea swell?
When forecasters talk about an “ocean swell,” they will say things like “20-foot swells” or something. This is measured more or less in halves. Half the swell rises up above the normal flat level ocean, while the other half is a base that is lower. So a 20-foot swell means 10 feet above the normal ocean base, with the trailing half of the wave is 10 feet lower. Thus, a 20-foot swell.
Big waves near Cannon Beach.
Swells come from storms way out in the ocean, and they radiate outwards from that storm. These will show up whether or not the weather is nice on the shoreline and can range greatly in height because of whatever is going on out there.
Forecasters will also mention wind waves in their reports, which are larger waves caused by winds. When they predict a 3 to 4-foot wind wave, that happens on top of the regular swell.
Saturday, wind waves are predicted at 5 feet, with westerly swells at five feet.
Sunday, wind waves are around six feet, with swells starting at five feet during the day, then building to 7 feet after midnight.
Then the jump begins. Monday, combined seas are predicted around feet high, and Tuesday around 13 feet.
What all this means for the beaches is plenty of erosion and maybe some fairly large waves to watch.
In either case, it spells lots of caution, according to Seaside Aquarium manager Keith Chandler. He said you'll want to stay off small beaches that don't allow you lots of room between you and the tide, especially those beaches that don't allow a quick exit.
“You'll want to be able to get out quick if you need to,” Chandler said. “Some of the worst storms our the first of the season.”
Keywords: Weather, Oregon coast waves, Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Numbers from Dec 2012
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center - the official chart of whale sightings and visitors from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Umpqua, California
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December
It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, but it quickly got better
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|