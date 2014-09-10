Big Waves Mean Oregon Coast Drama, but Some Warnings

Published 10/09/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Big, gnarly waves will be centerpiece on the Oregon coast this weekend along with plenty of dangers. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued a special weather statement warning of the possible consequences, which include some unpleasant sneaker waves.

Large wave action should put on quite a show, however, especially along rocky shorelines like those at Depoe Bay and Yachats.

The NWS said sneaker waves will be the biggest threat along the coast over the weekend, with swells as high as 18 feet possible. That plus long wave-periods could result in some extra problems while combing the beaches.

“A building west swell has great potential to produce 16 to 18 feet breaking waves along the coast Saturday,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “The west swell will have long wave-periods, near 19 seconds, and will result in long breaks between the larger waves.”

This means that you could get lulled into a false sense of security on the beaches, as sneaker waves will really live up to their name with such long time periods between them. The NWS said to expect waves to suddenly reach much higher up the beach than usual. This will happen very quickly and you will be taken by surprise.

Consequently, other dangers include being sucked into a very cold ocean. Conditions will not be stormy; in fact some sun is predicted. The NWS said this will further create a false perception of security.

Saturday has the greatest potential for sneaker waves, but large surf will remain throughout the weekend.

“Stay alert to the danger of sneaker waves and never turn your back to the ocean,” the NWS said. “Maintaining a good distance from the surf and wearing life preserves are good safety measures, especially for children. Avoid walking near jetties where large waves can easily knock you of of your feet or into the ocean.”

The wave drama should be rather spectacular in spots, but you'll want to stay far back and away, especially at Yachats or Depoe Bay. The spouting horn in Depoe Bay will likely put on quite a show, as well as the spouting horn at Cook's Chasm near Yachats.

Small beaches like those at Oceanside or Gleneden Beach are likely better left alone. But at Oceanside, some of the spots just south of Cannon Beach and Cape Lookout, you can view these easily from safe vantage points at the accesses.

