Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

The Big Dipper vs. Oregon Coast Waves: Nocturnal Beauty Contest

Published 08/03/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT - Updated 08/04/2016 at 1:29 PM PDT
By Andre' G.W. Hagestedt

Big Dipper in Newport, Oregon Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There are moments when, believe it or not, the best times to enjoy the Oregon coast are well after dark. This is often my favorite time to go out and explore – at least photographically – as true exploration at night would be too dangerous. (Above: the Big Dipper above Newport).

Yet often just trekking out onto one of these strands in the dead of night is exploration in itself. You get to see another side of a place you know well, and once your eyes get used to it, some startling new shades.

Other times, it's just plain fun to play amateur astronomer and chase stars, meteor showers and the Aurora Borealis at night along the coastline.

As I did during one summer, several years ago. One set of nocturnal sessions, I'd focused my attention on chasing the Big Dipper.


It's all happened one particular summer that didn't yield much in the way of sunlight. It was exceptionally cloudy those three months. But a few evenings cleared up well. At Manzanita, the night sky reflects this, with clear conditions allowing unobstructed views of a monster Big Dipper hovering over Neahkahnie Mountain. A handful of streetlights and some homes with residents still up at this hour provide a reminder of civilization below.

There’s that irresistible mist that hovers close to Neahkahnie as well, there more often than not.

Then, fast forward a few months to the weekend of Halloween in Newport, about 100 miles away from Manzanita. There, the Big Dipper makes and appearance again, hovering over Yaquina Head and Agate Beach. This time, it’s at a slightly different angle, and a bit lower.

This shot was taken atop a bluff at Nye Beach, so the waters surrounding Agate Beach and the bright dot of the lighthouse are clearly visible as well, along with some nifty colors that are created by various manmade light sources.

Amusingly, the Big Dipper really kind of looks like a giant shopping cart to modern eyes.

It seems the Big Dipper is visible year round, according to astronomers. It’s high in the evening sky in the summer, but in the in fall it’s more towards the northwest.

In winter, the gets rather low in the northern horizon, so some of the geography around you may block it – especially on the Oregon coast, as there’s almost always something to the north of you. It will undoubtedly be easier to spot from vantage points like Cape Foulweather and maybe the lookouts just south of Cannon Beach.


In springtime, it shows up more towards the northeast, which could present a problem for those on the coast trying to check it out, as the coast range mountains may get it in the way.

Whatever the case, it never fails to impress when the nights along the Oregon coast get so crystal clear. There's even more below of astounding sights along these shores at night. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted