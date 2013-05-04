Best of Yachats Beaches, Central Oregon Coast

Published 04/05/2013


(Yachats, Oregon) – What are the best of the beaches around Yachats?

That's a mighty broad question, and the answer is even broader. It all really comes down to your criteria.

This central Oregon coast village is mostly made of rocky shelves, but there are 20 miles or so just south of town that alternate between sandy, rocky ledges, a mix of the two and some soaring cliffs.


Within Yachats itself, the best beaches for walking on the sand would be at the northern edge, just north of Spindrift Street. There are eight miles of unspoiled, soft sandy sections between here and Waldport, so if the walking hand-in-hand thing is your thing, then this is the place.

Some of the best beaches for tide pools around the entire Oregon coast exist within Yachats as well as just south of there, such as at Bob Creek, Strawberry Hill, parts of Neptune State Park and more. Since the vast majority of the town is made of black basalt (where various tidal surprises lurking within), tide pool life can easily outnumber the humans.

There are some tiny pocket beaches within Yachats that sit between some of the rocky areas, which is where some of the best beaches for weird, enormous grains of sand can be found. These are not regular soft sand beaches, but rather curious spots where extremely large, sometimes rather harsh sands sit. They are often fascinating in coloration too.


You can find more on these at the Yachats Virtual Tour, which shows these beaches in deep detail. You can search these spots for what your idea of a best beach is, Others nearby are at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour.


 

 

