North Oregon Coast Town Recovers from Storm Drama Dec 10, 2007 ... North Oregon Coast Town Reflects on Storm Drama - There is a palpable relief present ...

Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

 

Looking Back: Eerie Calm Before Oregon Coast Storm of 07

Published 03/04/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – It tore up the coast with gusts over 100 mph in many places, knocking out power for a good week or two on parts of the north Oregon coast. Numerous buildings were damaged, and plenty of objects like signs and trees were toppled. The coast range passes to and from the beaches were shut down for a few days because of large trees blown onto the road. It caused a lot of flooding in some areas, which resulted in a few deaths (above: famed Goonies Rock, at Cannon Beach, taken just a few days before the storm).

It was the big Storm of 07 on the Oregon coast, which wreaked havoc over a period of three days, from December 1 through December 3. But before and after, there was an exceptional calm, an extremely pleasant, lulling calm. In retrospect it’s an eerie one.

Just a few days before, around November 27, the coast was basking in a few days of beautiful weather. Sun and no clouds resulted in brilliant, blue skies and bright, shiny waters, albeit a bit chilly.

It’s amazing what a difference a few days can make.

Earlier on this day in late November, it was actually somewhat warm on the beaches – at least in Seaside. With the sun hitting the water so hard, it makes the area feel warmer than it really is, because the sun reflecting off the ocean heats the immediate area up a bit more. Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff were engaged in a video project, which included taking scenic footage of things like the pipe from Seaside Aquarium, which lay quite exposed on this low tide event.

A bit later, near dusk, things get considerably more chilly, as the wind kicks up a bit and the light lessens. Spots like Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach are exceptionally calm and serene. The ocean surrounding Indian Beach and the landmark “Goonies Rock” (which made an appearance in the cult film from the 80’s) was not only really sedate this day, but tide levels stayed quite low, making the beach bigger.

Up on the high vantage points, you can see wispy clouds that only exist in tranquil skies.

It really looks – and almost feels – like a summer’s day here, except the air does have that winter cold.

From the high vantage points, you’re able to look down on those Cannon Beach landmarks like Chapman Point and then Haystack Rock in the distance. Immediately below you, however, is the secretive Crescent Beach, which is hidden behind the rocky point of Chapman Point, and usually only accessible from a mile and a half hike from the road. But on this day in late November of 2007, tide levels allow you to walk in and out.

It’s a stunning, breathtaking scene. And no one goofing around the beaches knew something historic and deadly was just around the corner.

By December 1, the storm was kicking in, with a one-two punch of high tides, flood warnings, and a series of storms slowly combining into one.

December 2 and 3 saw the worst of it, with 130 mph gusts in numerous spots on the coast. The north coast got it worse than the central coast, and one place – Inn at Seaside – looked like this quite quickly.

Storm winds busted out a window of one house in Seaside, soaking the upper floor with torrential rains. It literally sucked the window out and tossed objects around inside the room like a scene from the Poltergeist flick. Jenny Maxwell, a writer for Oregon Coast Beach Connection at the time, lived there.

“The floor, damp and dilapidated, gave way beneath my feet, causing me to shatter three ribs as I fell through it,” Maxwell said.

Keith Chandler, manager of Seaside Aquarium, was unreachable during much of the storm, but managed to get through to Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s Portland office briefly on December 2.

“It’s like Hiroshima out there,” Chandler said. “There are trees down everywhere. Siding is all over the place. The aquarium’s billboard on the north end of town is knocked over, and most road signs are gone. I think it’s worse than the Columbus Day Storm. There’s more damage.”

The north was literally cut off for about two days, but the minute the passes were cleared of trees, some staff made it out from the Portland office to survey things, document the damage, and make a video of some of it. Power was still out in Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside, and would be for another week or two.

Then, yet again, that winter calm and serenity descended on the north coast. This photo was taken from the Neahkahnie overlooks above Manzanita. A beautiful, windless sunset, with puffy, peaceful clouds dominated the scene. Even the fishing boats were out in full force, trolling the waters.

More on the Oregon Coast Storm coverage:

North Oregon Coast Town Recovers from Storm Drama Dec 10, 2007 ... North Oregon Coast Town Reflects on Storm Drama - There is a palpable relief present ...

Storm Slams, Floods Oregon Coast; Power Outages Reported

Search Results for 07 Storm Coverage

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

 

 