Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

Published 2015 - updated weekly

(Oregon Coast) – There's little that's as invigorating and exciting as watching waves crash with ferocity during a stormy session on the Oregon coast. Especially in rocky areas, the sights can be astounding. Even the sounds fill you full of awe.

But what are the best lodgings for storm watching? The answer may surprise you, as the oceanfront hotels, motels or rentals aren't necessarily the hottest ticket.

By far, the best areas for storms are the rocky ledges, which are typified by spots at Yachats or Depoe Bay. See the lodging listings below for those areas.

Those oceanfront hotels in Cannon Beach are mostly front row seats to the action there, but plenty of lodgings along Lincoln City, Pacific City, Manzanita and Seaside also make for great views.

Even if you're not staying at an oceanfront lodging or rental, the prime storm sights are close by. In Seaside, for example, way more lodgings are just a short walk from the beach than on the shoreline, and the town has numerous little parking spots from which to watch the waves from your car.

See the lodging list below for the best places to stay during storm season, and check each areas' virtual tours for the best spots to either watch from your window or park your car.

An insiders tip: grab a lunch to-go from your favorite Oregon coast restaurant and munch down in your car at a scenic spot as the winds, waves and rain rage all around you.

