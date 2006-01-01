Central Oregon Coast Hosts Unique Jewelry Bash

Published 01/29/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Be Jeweled is the name of a unique festival of wearables in the central Oregon coast town of Newport, one where a host of different, one-of-a-kind jewelry items are the center of attention. It happens February 11 – just in time to shop for something truly individualistic for Valentine’s Day.

Be Jeweled is a once-a-year vintage, fine, ethnic and costume jewelry sale for Food Share of Lincoln County. All items are donated by the community and all proceeds help feed hungry families. This time around it happens at the Shilo Inn in Newport, from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“More space to park and more room to shop,” said Linda Neigebaurer of Nye Cottage Beads. She is also helping to organize the event.

Over 5,000 items are up for sale – and all stuff you're not likely to find anywhere else. Discover vintage pins, earrings, pendants, ethnic jewelry, jade, pearls, colored gemstones of bright colors, fine jewelry of silver and gold, Native American items, abalone pieces from New Zealand, and numerous tables of earrings both pierced and clip-on.

For an even more unique slant, a special table hosts components for jewelers and artists looking to make their own pieces.

Be Jeweled has grown heavily over its five years, with many regular visitors to the central Oregon coast now waiting for this festival to make a special trip. It's known to feature fantastic prices on these items.

Attendees receive a special bowl in which to place their finds as they browse the numerous tables: they fill their bowl and then hit the check out area.

Every dollar raised lets Food Share buy five pounds of food.

Much of Be Jeweled’s success comes from its many community partners. This year Lincoln County employees adopted Be Jeweled as a “green” fundraiser, collecting jewelry and contributing over 800 items. Hundreds of other donors, including employees of the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, also cleaned out their jewelry boxes. Founding sponsor Nye Cottage Beads and the Be Jeweled committee sort and store jewelry all year. Pirate’s Plunder sponsors a space to sell previously unsold items to provide working capital for this year’s event. Diamonds by the Sea appraises jewelry and guides pricing for the sale. The Newport News Times is Be Jeweled’s presenting sponsor.

Be Jeweled began back in 2007 in response to USDA cut-backs emptying Food Share shelves. Similar cutbacks make this year’s event essential to helping relieve food insecurity in Lincoln County.

Nancy Smith, Executive Director of of Food Share of Lincoln County, believes that the appeal of Be Jeweled lies in its uniqueness.

“There’s no other event like this on the coast,” Smith said. “ It’s a great way to help Food Share by donating your gently used jewelry then shopping the sale for treasures new to you. This year’s sale will be better than ever. We open the doors at 9 p.m., close them around 11:15 a.m. and when we open again at noon we sell most everything at half price.”



To learn more about Be Jeweled, call Nancy Smith at 541-265-8578 or visit Food Share’s website at www.foodsharelincolncounty.org. The Shilo Inn Newport is located at 536 S. Elizabeth Street. Newport, Oregon.

