Beatles, Teddy Roosevelt on N. Oregon Coast

Published 04/18/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Two major figures in history are coming to the north Oregon coast – in two very different ways. Look for an evening with Teddy Roosevelt on Thursday, May 22 in Tillamook, while The Beatles will visit Manzanita in a unique way on May 3. (Photo: above Manzanita at night).

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is joining with the Oregon Historical Society and Wells Fargo Bank to present an evening with Teddy Roosevelt on Thursday, May 22 at 7:00 PM in the community room of the Tillamook Main Library.

Joe Wiegand is regarded as the nation’s premier Theodore Roosevelt re-creator and has traveled to all 50 states presenting the Teddy Roosevelt Roadshow, including in the East Room of the White House during the George W. Bush administration. He will be traveling to a variety of communities in Oregon during the month of May, and the Pioneer Museum has arranged for his visit to Tillamook.

Although this presentation is free and open to the public, the Pioneer Museum is asking that reservations be made to insure enough seating in the Library. Please call the Museum at 503-842-4553 or email exhibits@tcpm.org to reserve your seat. Those emailing are asked to put “Teddy Roosevelt reservations” in the subject line.

For more information, please call the Museum at the above number or visit the Museum’s website at www.tcpm.org.

In Manzanita, early May has a show called “Beatles on Laneda.”

Do you remember where were you fifty years ago when The Beatles sang on the Ed Sullivan Show? Too young for that? Either way, you won't want to miss Beatles on Laneda at the Hoffman Center on Saturday, May 3rd at 7 pm.

It will be a celebration of Beatles music and the 50-year anniversary of their invasion of America by some regional musicians. You'll hear The Sedona Fire Band, Fred and Friends, George Hoag and The Ferrets with their versions of Can't Buy Me Love, Rocky Raccoon, Eight Days a Week, When I'm 64 and many more popular Beatles' hits. This promises to be a fun evening for people of all ages. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

More about this part of Tillamook County below and at the Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted