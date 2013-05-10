Oregon Coast Beach Clean Ups Rescheduled Throughout October

Published 10/05/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Big winds and really large seas managed to do the nearly-impossible last month: cause the cancellation of the SOLVE Beach Cleanup. The organization is plowing ahead, however, and it has rescheduled the SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup over two days in the month, on Saturday, October 12 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It was a freakishly large and early storm for the Oregon coast on the weekend of September 28, reaching record rainfall amounts, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph in some spots and causing a high surf advisory to be issued. This created too many dangerous situations for SOLVE to let volunteers onto Oregon coast beaches.

The 1,200 pre-registered volunteers that had signed up for beach cleanups before they were postponed will be contacted and notified of the new dates. SOLVE invites individuals, families and groups to have a fun day at the beach while working with their community members to keep Oregon's coastlines beautiful.

Ironically, the very storms that kept volunteers away probably added to the problem.

"Large storms bring even more marine debris to our coastlines, so there will be lots to clean up in the coming weeks," said Maureen Fisher, SOLVE Executive Director.

Litter and marine debris are a serious environmental problem. They are often confused with food, resulting in malnutrition, entanglement, or strangulation. Even the smallest bits of trash can be harmful.

The two dates take care of different beach areas. October 12 cleans up spots in Pacific City, Newport, Netarts, Neskowin, Waldport, Yachats, Charleston, Bandon and Port Orford.

October 26 scours the beaches of Cannon Beach, Fort Stevens State Park, Manzanita, some beaches near Depoe Bay, other beaches in northern Newport, and some of the beaches around Florence.

So far, dates have not been set for Seaside, the Sand Lake area near Pacific City, all of Lincoln City, Reedsport, North Bend, Gold Beach and Brookings.

"Beach cleanup coordinators have been working tirelessly over the past few days to make sure these cleanups still take place," said Joy Irby, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "Oregon volunteers are resilient - an early storm won't stop us from ensuring the health of our coastlines."

The weather forecast for next weekend seems fairly sunny, which includes October 12.

To register for a site and see a full list of all the rescheduled cleanups, please visit www.solveoregon.org or call Kaleen Boyle at 503-844-9571, ext. 332.

More Oregon coast below.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles